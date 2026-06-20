Ecuador vs Curacao LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 World Cup game in Kansas City

Ecuador face Curacao in a crucial 2026 World Cup matchup in Kansas City. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates throughout the game. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Ecuador face Curacao today, June 20, in Matchday 2 of Group E at the 2026 World Cup. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with both sides entering the match needing a victory after losing their opening games.

[Watch Ecuador vs Curacao live in the USA on Fubo]

Ecuador arrive under pressure after a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their tournament debut. Meanwhile, Curacao suffered a heavy 7-1 loss against Germany, leaving both teams without points after the opening round. As a result, Germany and Ivory Coast currently lead Group E.

Curacao, led by experienced Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, sit at the bottom of the standings and know that anything less than a win could end their hopes of advancing. Ecuador are also searching for their first points of the tournament as both teams battle to stay alive in the World Cup.