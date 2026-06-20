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Ecuador vs Curacao LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 World Cup game in Kansas City

Ecuador face Curacao in a crucial 2026 World Cup matchup in Kansas City. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates throughout the game. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador and Armando Obispo of Curacao.
© Dan Mullan / Molly Darlington /Getty ImagesGonzalo Plata of Ecuador and Armando Obispo of Curacao.

Ecuador face Curacao today, June 20, in Matchday 2 of Group E at the 2026 World Cup. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with both sides entering the match needing a victory after losing their opening games.

[Watch Ecuador vs Curacao live in the USA on Fubo]

Ecuador arrive under pressure after a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their tournament debut. Meanwhile, Curacao suffered a heavy 7-1 loss against Germany, leaving both teams without points after the opening round. As a result, Germany and Ivory Coast currently lead Group E.

Curacao, led by experienced Dutch coach Dick Advocaat, sit at the bottom of the standings and know that anything less than a win could end their hopes of advancing. Ecuador are also searching for their first points of the tournament as both teams battle to stay alive in the World Cup.

Ecuador and Curacao FIFA rankings

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Ecuador enter tonight's World Cup clash as the higher-ranked side. La Tricolor sit 29th in the world with 1,570.76 ranking points.

Curacao, meanwhile, are ranked 83rd globally with 1,287 points. The difference between the two teams highlights the gap in experience and results at the international level heading into this Group E matchup.

Curacao starting XI

Curacao will lineup as follows: Eloy Room; Jurien Gaari, Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Joshua Brenet; Deveron Fonville, Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong; Juergen Locadia.

Ecuador confirmed lineup

Ecuador have confirmed their starting XI for tonight's crucial Group E clash against Curacao.

Ecuador will lineup as follows: Hernan Galindez; Alan Franco, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Jordy Alcivar, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, Jhon Yeboah.

Tonight's referees

FIFA has confirmed the officiating crew and uniforms for tonight's Group E matchup between Ecuador and Curacao. Ma Ning of China will serve as the center referee, assisted by Zhou Fei of China and Saoud Almaqaleh of Qatar.

Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh of New Zealand has been appointed as the fourth official, while fellow New Zealander Isaac Trevis will act as the reserve assistant referee. The VAR team will be led by Fu Ming of China, with Marco Di Bello of Italy serving as assistant VAR.

Start time and how to watch

Ecuador vs Curacao will get underway at 8:00 PM (PT: 5:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between Ecuador and Curacao live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, FOX and Telemundo.

Ecuador and Curacao clash in 2026 World Cup Group E action

Welcome to our live blog of this crucial 2026 World Cup matchup!

Ecuador face Curacao at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this Saturday, June 20, with both sides searching for their first points of the tournament.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Ecuador and Curacao battle to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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