New Zealand vs Egypt: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 21, 2026

New Zealand will face Egypt at the BC Place Vancouver for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Tim Payne's New Zealand faces a tough challenge against Salah's Egypt. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match New Zealand vs Egypt Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch New Zealand vs Egypt in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch New Zealand vs Egypt for free?

Viewers across the U.S. can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream, with both platforms currently providing a complimentary five-day trial for qualifying new users.

Available nationwide through either streaming option, the broadcast delivers every moment of the contest live, from the first whistle to the final seconds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A key Group Stage clash awaits as Egypt and New Zealand both hunt for their first win after opening the tournament with draws. Egypt earned a solid 1-1 result against Belgium but was disappointed after letting a lead slip away.

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Now, Mohamed Salah and the Pharaohs have a chance to claim the nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup victory.

New Zealand, meanwhile, is coming off an entertaining 2-2 draw with Iran and knows that a win for Tim Payne and his teammates could prove crucial in the race for a spot in the knockout stage.

Tim Payne of New Zealand – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

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New Zealand vs Egypt: Predicted Lineups

New Zealand (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic; Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh; Chris Wood.

Egypt (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Fathy, Mohamed Ibrahim, Ahmed Fatouh; Marwan Lasheen; Hamdy Fathi Attia, Emam Ashour; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Zizo.

What time is the New Zealand vs Egypt match?

The match kicks off today, June 21, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM