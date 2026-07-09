What is the furthest an African team has ever gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Morocco are the last African team standing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but can they take the continent into new heights?

The African teams are always dangerous opponents when the FIFA World Cup rolls around. Usually fast, physically imposing, and very rebellious, the CAF teams always are a tough one to come around.

The furthest an African team has ever gone in a FIFA World Cup was Morocco in Qatar 2022, where they got to the semifinals and ended as the fourth place of the tournament.

However, other teams like Cameroon in 1990 and Ghana in 2010 also came very close from reaching the semifinals. Cameroon fell to England in extra time, while Ghana lost a penalty shootout to Uruguay.

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Morocco set the blueprint

The biggest weakness African teams have when it comes to advancing through the knockout rounds in the World Cup is the fact that they don’t know how to close games. When it comes to maintaining leads in the last few minutes, African teams tend to drop the ball in the clutch.

Achraf Hakimi #2 of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match

Morocco have been the one team that knows how to play those last minutes, hence their good results lately. Morocco have swayed away from the irreverent ways of African teams, and taken a mature approach once the last 15 minutes arrive. The furthest Morocco has ever gone at a World Cup is also the best result by an African nation on the biggest stage.

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Top 5 African finishes in World Cup history

While Morocco got fourth place in 2022, there have been four quarterfinals finishes by CAF teams in World Cup history, alongside plenty of Round of 16 appearances. This is the top five:

Morocco – 4th Place (2022) Cameroon – Quarterfinals (1990) Senegal – Quarterfinals (2002) Ghana – Quarterfinals (2010) Morocco – Quarterfinals (2026)*

*Still active.