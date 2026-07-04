What is the furthest Morocco has ever gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Morocco is making it further and further in the World Cup.

The furthest Morocco has ever gone at a FIFA World Cup is the semi-finals, finishing in an incredible fourth place. This historic milestone was achieved during the 2022 tournament held in Qatar, where they captured the world’s attention.

Their unforgettable journey through the knockout bracket in Qatar saw them slay some of Europe’s traditional soccer giants. After remarkably topping a difficult group, they went on to eliminate Spain in a tense penalty shootout during the Round of 16.

Though their fairytale run eventually came to an end against France in the semi-finals. They subsequently locked in their definitive fourth-place after a hard-fought match against Croatia. Strategic youth investments, championed by figures like manager Mohamed Ouahbi, have laid the crucial groundwork for building the next generation of Atlas Lions.

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The Morocco squad of 1986

Long before the magic of Qatar, Morocco was already accustomed to breaking boundaries on the global stage. At the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the Atlas Lions shocked the world by topping a group that contained England, Poland, and Portugal.

By advancing to the Round of 16 that year, they became the first-ever African and Arab nation to progress past the group stage. Though they were narrowly eliminated 1-0 by a late West Germany goal, that team laid the foundational belief for future generations.

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Continuous growth and modern dominance

The country’s footballing DNA has only grown stronger over the years, culminating in consistent excellence. They have carried this competitive momentum right into the 2026 World Cup, proving that their elite status is here to stay.

With an ever-strengthening squad, Morocco continues to solidfy its reputation as a powerhouse, showing that the historic 2022 run was no fluke but rather the standard for their modern era.