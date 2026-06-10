FIFA unveils DNA: The lyrics of the official 2026 World Cup anthem

Before a ball is kicked at the 2026 World Cup, FIFA's newest anthem is already making waves. As "DNA" captures fans' attention, curiosity is growing around the words behind the tournament's official soundtrack.

Music and soccer have shared the spotlight for decades, helping define the identity of every FIFA World Cup. From Ricky Martin’s “The Cup of Life” to Shakira’s “Waka Waka“, tournament songs often become cultural touchstones.

For the 2026 edition, FIFA has unveiled “DNA” as part of its official music rollout, a track designed to reflect the diversity, passion and global reach of the first World Cup hosted by three nations—the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With “DNA”, performed by David Guetta and Andrea Bocelli, now taking center stage, attention has quickly shifted to one question: What are the lyrics of the song FIFA hopes will define the soundtrack of the 2026 World Cup?

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The lyrics of “DNA”

And I say “Hey, it’s more than just a game. It’s our DNA.”

This is more than just a game. It’s our DNA. Tonight we live our destiny.

Only got one shot and I know, I believe, that we’ll keep on fighting, while the world is watching.

I know everything is meant to be. We’ll stand together.

We’ll stand the pressure. Wave your flags up in the sky. Let fate decide. So we say “Hey, we’re not going to break, we’re standing here today cause it’s more than just a game. It’s our DNA.” Yeah we’ll shoot it from the stars, got the fire in our hearts, this is more than just a game, it’s our DNA.

This is more than just a game.

Yeah, we will never break. Everybody winning.

Come and kick it with the grave. Flowers at my feet. Time to pull it out the base. Dripping down my face. If I run a race, it’ll be a base. The hottie got a win.

Haters throwing stones. Turn the diamonds on the wrist. Give it all you got. Taking shots, never miss.

Walking on the field, I die before I quit. We’ll stand together.

We’ll stand the pressure. Wave your flames up in the sky. Let fate decide.

So we say, “Hey, we’re not going to break, we’re standing here today cause it’s more than just a game. It’s our DNA.” Yeah we’ll shoot it from the stars, got the fire in our hearts, this is more than just a game, it’s our DNA.

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Is Andrea Bocelli going to perform DNA live?

Andrea Bocelli is indeed part of the official presentation of “DNA”, the anthem of the 2026 World Cup, and he is confirmed as one of the artists who will perform it live during the launch event and the pre-World Cup ceremony.

The song was introduced by FIFA as the tournament’s new official theme and brings together several international figures, including Bocelli and EJAE, who will perform the track on stage at the FIFA Countdown Concert in Mexico City.

It's our DNA. 🧬⚽️



Listen to DNA the Official World Cup 2026™ Anthem by @AndreaBocelli, @davidguetta, EJAE and @theestallion 🎧 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 10, 2026