What time does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony start?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final begins long before kickoff. FIFA has planned a star-studded closing ceremony, making the pre-match schedule just as important as the championship game itself.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will begin long before the opening whistle, with the organization preparing a closing ceremony to mark the end of the biggest tournament in the competition’s history.

Music, entertainment and soccer will come together at New York New Jersey Stadium as fans witness the final celebration before the world champion, Argentina or Spain, is crowned.

FIFA has confirmed that the pre-match show will feature performances led by Post Malone alongside Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger, while additional special guests will also take part in the event.

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When does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony begin?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. ET (local time) on Sunday, July 19, exactly 90 minutes before kickoff. FIFA has confirmed that the celebration will get underway at New York New Jersey Stadium.

It is designed to celebrate the conclusion of the largest FIFA World Cup in history. Produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the show will combine music, culture and soccer, before the finalists take the field.

Fans attending the match are encouraged to be in their seats well before the ceremony starts. FIFA has announced that stadium gates will open at 11:00 a.m. ET, four hours before kickoff, allowing spectators to take part in fan activations.

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Once the entertainment concludes, FIFA will move into the traditional matchday sequence, including player introductions, ceremonial presentations and the national anthem before the referee signals the start at 3:00 p.m. ET.