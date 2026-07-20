‘You will always be the best’: Lionel Messi gets ultimate message of support from Antonela Roccuzzo after 2026 World Cup

Through thick and thin, Antonela Roccuzzo is by Lionel Messi's side, and she sent a special message after Argentina fell in the 2026 World Cup final.

Antonela Roccuzzo broke her silence after her husband and the greatest soccer player of all time, Lionel Messi, fell with Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. As the loss to Spain still lingers, Roccuzzo made one thing clear to Messi: although he failed to win a second World Cup title, he has already proven everything he ever needed to.

“You will always be the best,” Roccuzzo’s message on an Instagram post started. “Not only for your talent, but because you never stopped being yourself. Because no matter what, you never give up, you fight until the end, and give your everything until the last second. That strength, that mentality, and way of getting back up are what make you unique.

“Thank you for teaching us that true success is built with work, sacrifice, perseverance, and without ever losing the essence. You are the best example for our sons and an inspiration to millions of people. I admire you more than words can express and I feel immensely proud to walk this life by your side. I love you so much.”

Advertisement

Roccuzzo is a big reason for Messi’s success

Roccuzzo’s public message of support for her husband is nothing new. She has always been one to voice her true feelings after important moments in Messi’s career, never engaging in controversy, but always showing support for her husband, Argentina, and Messi’s clubs. After Messi was seen crying with the silver medal at the 2026 World Cup, Roccuzzo had just the right words.

Four years ago, Roccuzzo dedicated an emotional post after Messi and Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, which is still pinned at the top of her Instagram profile. Unfortunately, she couldn’t replicate it in 2026, but she still didn’t miss the chance to express her feelings for her life partner.

Advertisement

Roccuzzo has been by Messi’s side since the very beginning and has been a major factor behind his longevity at soccer’s elite, and why he’s still among the best in the world at 39.

Crucial hours after 2026 World Cup

Much speculation surrounds Messi after his second World Cup final loss with Argentina. Roccuzzo’s timing is no coincidence, either, as it came shortly after Messi congratulated Spain and admitted the loss would be tough to overcome through a post on his Instagram account.

Social media has been the stage for a lot of news as of late, as Cristiano Ronaldo liked a post blasting FIFA and accusing Argentina of being favored. Although Spain’s second World Cup triumph deserves credit, it appears to take a back seat. The real waves are being made by Messi and Argentina’s defeat, as the rest of the world reacts to what appears to be the end of an era in international soccer.

Advertisement

Potential end of an era for Argentina

The mood in the streets of Argentina reflects that, as does Lionel Scaloni’s emotional admission, which left his future in doubt. All the emotions have come crashing down for La Albiceleste and Messi, perhaps as he came to the realization that this would be his last memory of a World Cup.

Whether Messi will retire from Argentina or not, only he knows, and it seems he has yet to make up his mind. One thing is clear, however: no Argentina fan will have any complaints no matter what he decides, and there will be even less doubt inside his home, where Roccuzzo stands firmly by his side. She made that crystal clear with her heartfelt message on social media.