Cristiano Ronaldo likes post which blasts FIFA and accuses Lionel Messi’s Argentina of being favored

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to controversy, especially when it involves Lionel Messi. However, the latest episode in this rivalry is well beyond the soccer pitch, as the Portuguese ace endorsed a post accusing FIFA of aiding Argentina with a like on Instagram.

A Spanish channel called “Espejo Publico,” Spanish for “Public Mirror,” had a controversial segment where one of the pundits said “Argentina is a team that should have been eliminated about five matches ago, if not for the help it received from FIFA. FIFA is one of the most corrupt organizations on Earth. That’s why I’m not afraid of Argentina at all, I’m very afraid of Infantino.”

The clip was before the final between Messi‘s Argentina and Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo liked the video, pretty much endorsing the message of the clip. That is a huge statement from one of soccer’s biggest stars.

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FIFA and Argentina’s ‘relationship’ has been heavily scrutinized

The fact is there have been many calls where people could say Argentina was “favored” by FIFA. Conversely, though, one could argue there have been calls that are not as friendly to Argentina. In the end, this is just not a sustainable theory.

The fact is there will always be refereeing mistakes, it’s a part of the game. Saying there is blatant help for Argentina —or any team for that matter— is just a bad, unnecessary debate to have.

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Cristiano Ronaldo is looking bad in this case

Ronaldo is one of soccer’s biggest stars. However, he and Portugal disappointed in the 2026 World Cup, and not because of referees. They were plain bad. To like a post where they are accusing, without proof, that FIFA is helping your biggest sports nemesis and his team comes across as sour.

Cristiano’s liked post

Ronaldo is 41 years old, if he was a spring chicken, that would be one thing, but doing that at this stage in his career is just a bad look. After all, Messi surpassed in Ronaldo in pretty much every statistic.