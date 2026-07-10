What is Spain’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup quarterfinals vs Belgium?

Spain remains one of the top teams in the FIFA ranking after strong performances at the 2026 World Cup.

Spain arrives at the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals against Belgium as one of the strongest teams in the tournament and one of the highest-ranked national teams in soccer.

Although Spain has dropped one place during the tournament, it remains behind only France and Argentina in the updated FIFA rankings. This slight decline does not diminish Spain’s status as one of the leading contenders for the World Cup title.

The quarterfinal against Belgium represents another major test for Spain, as it faces a talented European opponent that has also improved its ranking during the tournament. However, Spain enters the match with the advantage of a higher FIFA ranking, strong recent results, and momentum gained from key victories in both the group stage and the knockout rounds.

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What is Spain’s current FIFA ranking?

Spain is currently ranked third in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,912.34 points. This places La Roja among the top three national teams in the world as it prepares for its quarterfinal clash against Belgium. The ranking reflects Spain’s overall quality and its strong performances throughout the 2026 World Cup campaign.

How did Spain’s ranking change during 2026 WC?

Spain experienced its biggest ranking setback during the group stage when it drew 0-0 with Cape Verde, losing 18.68 points. However, La Roja quickly recovered with a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, which earned the team 8.29 points.

Spain then added another 15.26 points by defeating Uruguay 1-0 in the final group-stage match. These results allowed Spain to regain momentum after the initial drop and maintain its position among the world’s highest-ranked teams.

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The Round of 32 victory over Austria added 12.70 points, while the Round of 16 win against Portugal contributed another 20.06 points. These two victories helped offset the earlier group-stage setback and reinforced Spain’s standing as one of the strongest teams remaining in the tournament.