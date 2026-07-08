Spain vs Belgium: Head-to-head record in World Cup history

Spain and Belgium meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Here's the complete head-to-head record between the two European nations.

Spain and Belgium renew their rivalry in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals scheduled for July 10 at Los Angeles Stadium, with both European powers looking to secure a place in the semifinals.

The two nations have met twice in FIFA World Cup history, splitting those encounters with one victory each. Their previous meetings came in consecutive tournaments, making this quarterfinal their first World Cup clash in more than three decades.

With a place in the last four on the line, and with the chance to keep fighting for the world title, both teams arrive in strong form after navigating difficult paths through the knockout stage.

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Spain vs. Belgium head-to-head

Spain and Belgium have faced each other twice at the FIFA World Cup, with the all-time record perfectly balanced. Their first meeting came in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Mexico. The match finished 1-1 after extra time before Belgium advanced with a 5-4 victory in the penalty shootout.

Players of Spain applaud fans. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Four years later, the teams met again during the 1990 FIFA World Cup group stage in Italy. Spain claimed a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Alberto Górriz and Míchel, leveling the World Cup series between the two nations.

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How Spain and Belgium reached the quarterfinals

Spain, coached by Luis de la Fuente, have yet to concede a goal during the tournament. After opening with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 to win Group G. Spain then eliminated Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 before edging Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 thanks to Mikel Merino’s dramatic late winner.

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Belgium, managed by Rudi García, recovered from an inconsistent start to become one of the tournament’s most dangerous teams. After draw against Egypt and Iran, the Red Devils secured first place in their group with a 5-1 victory over New Zealand. Belgium then rallied from two goals down to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in the Round of 32 before eliminating host nation United States with a convincing 4-1 victory in the Round of 16, powered by a brace from Charles De Ketelaere.