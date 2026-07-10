Why isn’t Amadou Onana playing today for Belgium vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium are without Amadou Onana for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Spain. Here's why the Aston Villa midfielder is unavailable.

Belgium face Spain today in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup without one of their key midfielders. Amadou Onana has been ruled out after suffering a serious knee injury during Belgium’s Round of 16 victory over the United States, forcing head coach Rudi Garcia to reshuffle his lineup for one of the biggest matches of the tournament. Spain also made a surprising change as Pedri isn’t starting today.

The Red Devils advanced to the last eight with an emphatic 4-1 win over the USMNT, which ended the United States’ World Cup campaign, but the victory came at a significant cost. Onana left the match early after an awkward collision and was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches, raising immediate concerns about his availability for the remainder of the World Cup.

Although Onana briefly attempted to continue after receiving treatment, he was unable to play through the pain and was substituted three minutes later, with Hans Vanaken replacing him in Belgium’s midfield.

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Medical examinations later confirmed Belgium’s worst fears, diagnosing the Aston Villa midfielder with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and ruling him out for the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

L-R) Alexis Saelemaekers, Thibaut Courtois #1, Arthur Theate and Amadou Onana of Belgium. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

How important was Onana to Belgium’s World Cup run?

Before his injury, Onana had featured in every match of Belgium’s campaign and become a key midfield presence, and with a World Cup head‑to‑head history that adds extra intrigue to the matchup, his absence looms large.

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With several implications depending on whether Spain win, draw, or lose against Belgium, his absence forces Belgium to adjust against one of the tournament favorites.

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Belgium are also facing this match without big names due to tactical decisions, as Romelu Lukaku is once again starting on the bench. Other moves by Garcia raised eyebrows as the coach benched players who started in the Round of 16, including Dodi Lukebakio, who isn’t starting today.