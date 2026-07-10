Spain vs Belgium: Predicted lineups today in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

Spain and Belgium meet today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Here are the predicted lineups for the showdown at Los Angeles Stadium.

Spain and Belgium meet today at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, with a place in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at stake. After impressive runs through the tournament, both nations arrive aiming to take one more step toward the world title in one of the most anticipated quarterfinals.

Spain, one of the eight countries that have won the World Cup, have looked increasingly dominant after recovering from a scoreless draw against Cape Verde in their opening match. La Roja, coached by Luis de la Fuente, finished atop Group H before defeating Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 and edging Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 thanks to Mikel Merino’s late winner.

Belgium, managed by Rudi García, have survived two dramatic knockout matches to reach the last eight. After completing the group stage as Group G winners, Domenico Tedesco’s team staged a remarkable comeback against Senegal before defeating the United States 4-1 in the Round of 16 to book a quarterfinal meeting with Spain.

Advertisement

Spain’s predicted lineup

Spain are expected to keep the core of the squad that eliminated Portugal, with Mikel Oyarzabal leading the attack after an impressive tournament. Midfield stars Rodri and Pedri are once again expected to control possession, while Lamine Yamal looks to make a bigger impact after a relatively quiet World Cup so far.

Spain celebrate the team’s 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Predicted Spain lineup: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Advertisement

Belgium’s predicted lineup

Belgium are likely to rely on the experienced spine that has guided them through the knockout stage. Thibaut Courtois anchors the defense behind a midfield led by Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, and Hans Vanaken, while Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard, and Jérémy Doku are expected to spearhead the attack.

SurveyWho will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals? Who will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Predicted Belgium lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Maxim De Cuyper; Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Hans Vanaken; Charles De Ketelaere, Jérémy Doku, Leandro Trossard.