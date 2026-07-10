In which city and stadium are Spain vs Belgium playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Before Spain and Belgium take the field in one of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans are also wondering about the stage itself. The quarterfinal will take place at one of the tournament's premier venues.

Spain and Belgium are set for one of the marquee matchups of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. After impressive runs through the tournament, both European heavyweights now head to Southern California.

Today’s quarterfinal will be played at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, part of the greater LA area. The state-of-the-art venue, one of the tournament’s flagship stadiums, has already hosted several World Cup matches.

With Spain arriving as one of the tournament’s most consistent teams and Belgium riding the momentum of its emphatic Round of 16 victory, the setting is ideal for a high-stakes showdown.

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How many fans can Los Angeles Stadium hold for the 2026 World Cup?

Los Angeles Stadium, the FIFA name for SoFi Stadium during the 2026 World Cup, can accommodate 70,492 fans for tournament matches.

While the venue normally seats around 70,000 spectators for NFL games, FIFA confirmed a tournament capacity of 70,492 after reconfiguring the stadium to meet international soccer requirements.

Timothy Castagne during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

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Located in Inglewood, California, just outside downtown Los Angeles, the stadium is one of the premier venues selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It serves as the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Its World Cup configuration is different. FIFA requires adjustments to the seating bowl, field dimensions and media areas to comply with international standards, resulting in an official tournament capacity of thousand of spectators.

The Los Angeles venue is scheduled to host eight matches during the 2026 World Cup, including five group-stage games, two Round of 32 contests and one quarterfinal. Spain and Belgium’s quarterfinal is among the biggest fixtures.