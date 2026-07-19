What was Tom Cruise’s role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony?

Tom Cruise added a Hollywood touch to the 2026 World Cup Final closing ceremony, with his appearance becoming one of the most talked-about moments of FIFA’s global celebration before the title match.

Tom Cruise made a special appearance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony, joining a star-studded lineup that helped celebrate the end of the tournament at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

While FIFA confirmed the Hollywood actor’s participation, his exact on-stage role was presented as a “special appearance” rather than a traditional musical performance, as he was responsible for a unique moment during the ceremony.

His appearance added another layer of global entertainment to a closing ceremony that featured performances from Robbie Williams, Swae Lee, IShowSpeed and Post Malone before the final match.

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What did Tom Cruise do during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony?

Tom Cruise was in charge of delivering a message of unity before the start of the Argentina vs. Spain match, just after Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger performed FIFA’s official anthem, “Desire”.

The actor took the microphone for a few minutes in a calm and unusual way for his style. He addressed all the fans in attendance and those watching the final around the world, delivering a message of peace and encouragement.