2026 World Cup coaches: All 48 managers of the qualified national teams

From Carlo Ancelotti and Marcelo Bielsa to Mauricio Pochettino and Fabio Cannavaro, the sidelines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup feature some of the game's most recognizable names—and a few surprising ones.

The road to the biggest FIFA World Cup in history has led 48 nations to North America, but every squad arriving in the United States, Canada and Mexico carries the fingerprints of one key figure: its head coach.

From World Cup-winning veterans to rising tacticians chasing a breakthrough on football’s biggest stage, the managers of the 2026 World Cup will be responsible for guiding their countries through a tournament unlike any before.

Several of the game’s most recognizable coaching names will be in charge this summer. Carlo Ancelotti enters the tournament leading Brazil, while Lionel Scaloni returns as the architect of Argentina’s title defense.

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Full list of 2026 World Cup coaches by country

Host nations

Canada — Jesse Marsch

Mexico — Javier Aguirre

United States — Mauricio Pochettino

South America (CONMEBOL)

Argentina — Lionel Scaloni

Brazil — Carlo Ancelotti

Colombia — Nestor Lorenzo

Ecuador — Sebastian Beccacece

Paraguay — Gustavo Alfaro

Uruguay — Marcelo Bielsa

North America, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF)

Curaçao — Dick Advocaat

Haiti — Sebastien Migne

Panama — Thomas Christiansen

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Oceania (OFC)

New Zealand — Darren Bazeley

Europe (UEFA)

Austria — Ralf Rangnick

Belgium — Rudi Garcia

Bosnia and Herzegovina — Sergej Barbarez

Croatia — Zlatko Dalic

Czechia — Miroslav Koubek

England — Thomas Tuchel

France — Didier Deschamps

Germany — Julian Nagelsmann

Netherlands — Ronald Koeman

Norway — Stale Solbakken

Portugal — Roberto Martinez

Scotland — Steve Clarke

Spain — Luis de la Fuente

Sweden — Graham Potter

Switzerland — Murat Yakin

Türkiye — Vincenzo Montella

Africa (CAF)

Algeria — Vladimir Petkovic

Cape Verde — Bubista

Côte d’Ivoire — Emerse Fae

DR Congo — Sebastien Desabre

Egypt — Hossam Hassan

Ghana — Carlos Queiroz

Morocco — Mohamed Ouahbi

Senegal — Pape Thiaw

South Africa — Hugo Broos

Tunisia — Sabri Lamouchi

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Asia (AFC)

Australia — Tony Popovic

Iraq — Graham Arnold

Iran — Amir Ghalenoei

Japan — Hajime Moriyasu

Jordan — Jamal Sellami

Qatar — Julen Lopetegui

Saudi Arabia — Georgios Donis

South Korea — Hong Myung-bo

Uzbekistan — Fabio Cannavaro

Who are the most experienced coaches at the 2026 World Cup?

Didier Deschamps, Carlo Ancelotti, Marcelo Bielsa and Javier Aguirre are among the most experienced coaches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Between them, they have accumulated decades of managerial experience.

Marcelo Bielsa, Head Coach of Uruguay looks on prior to the South American Qualifier match in 2024 (Source: Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

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France coach Didier Deschamps stands out as one of the tournament’s most accomplished managers. Since taking charge of Les Bleus in 2012, he has guided the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title, the 2022 World Cup final and the 2021 UEFA Nations League trophy.

The 2026 tournament will be his fourth World Cup as France manager and his final competition before stepping down. He is also on the verge of breaking the record for the most matches coached at the World Cup.

Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa is another veteran of international football. The Argentine previously managed Argentina at the 2002 World Cup and Chile at the 2010 edition before returning to the tournament with Uruguay in 2026.

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Beyond his World Cup appearances, he is widely regarded as one of the most influential tactical minds of the modern era, having inspired coaches such as Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Simeone.

Mexico’s Javier Aguirre also belongs in this group. The 67-year-old has already coached El Tri at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups and is returning for a third stint on the global stage. His longevity and experience make him one of the most seasoned managers in the competition.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti arrives with arguably the most impressive club résumé in football history. Although 2026 is his first World Cup as a head coach, the Italian has won five UEFA Champions League titles and league championships.

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Which coaches are making their World Cup debut in 2026?

Mauricio Pochettino (United States), Jamal Sellami (Jordan), Fabio Cannavaro (Uzbekistan), Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo), Carlo Ancelotti (Barazil), Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) and Luis de la Fuente (Spain) are the most notable coaches who will manage at a FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2026.

While each arrives with a very different background, all four will experience the tournament from the touchline for the first time when the competition kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The expanded 48-team format has created opportunities for several managers to reach the tournament for the first time. In many cases, those debuting coaches are leading nations making history themselves.

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Who is the highest-profile coach at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Carlo Ancelotti is widely regarded as the highest-profile coach at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Brazil manager arrives in North America with a résumé unmatched by any other coach in the tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti attends to the media during a press conference of the Brazilian national soccer team (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

His appointment by Brazil was one of the most significant managerial moves in intereputation was built during legendary spells with AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

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No manager has won more Champions League titles, and few have managed as many of the game’s biggest stars. From Paolo Maldini and Andrea Pirlo to Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior, he has consistently succeeded at the highest level of club soccer for more than two decades.

He is far from the only superstar on the touchline. France’s Didier Deschamps enters the tournament as one of the most successful international managers of the modern era.

He won the 2018 World Cup, reached the 2022 final and will be coaching in his fourth and final World Cup before stepping down after nearly 15 years in charge of Les Bleus. England manager Thomas Tuchel is another elite figure.

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Lionel Scaloni also deserves a place in the conversation. He enters as the defending World Cup champion after guiding Argentina to glory in Qatar 2022 and building one of the most successful national-team projects of the decade.