Where is USA vs Paraguay being played today in 2026 World Cup Matchday 1?

The United States are making their 2026 World Cup debut against Paraguay, but which place will host this must-see game?

The United States will host 78 games in this 2026 World Cup. It all starts against Paraguay for the USMNT in Matchday 1, but which of all the venues will host this game?

USA vs Paraguay will be the first of many 2026 World Cup games played in Los Angeles. The City of Stars will open its doors to a capacity crowd of 70,240 spectators. Los Angeles Stadium is one of the newest, most luxury-filled venues in the 2026 World Cup.

The USMNT will have all the motivation to earn a tough three points in front of their home crowd, while Paraguay will try to overcome the early momentum of the game that the USA will bring.

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This is a crucial match to determine Group D standings

Group D is one tough group to be in as the USMNT, Paraguay and Turkey all have sort of the same expectations: win the group and be a dark horse in this tournament. Hence, a win for the USMNT or Paraguay in this game would give them a premium over the rest of the group. Also, Australia is not an easy opponent. Every games is vital here.

Group D schedule during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official match schedule announcement

This remains one of the tournament’s most balanced groups. While no clear favorite emerges, three ambitious teams are vying to top the group. Hence, a loss could be absolutely devastating, while a win can feel even bigger than just three points.

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How did the USMNT fare in their last home World Cup opener?

This is the second time that the USA will serve as a World Cup host. The first time was back in 1994. Back in the 1994 edition, the USMNT had a 1-1 draw vs. Switzerland in their home World Cup debut.