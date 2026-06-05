How many and which 2026 World Cup games will be played in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles is a top-tier destination for the 2026 World Cup, as it's not only a great place, but has one of the best stadiums in the whole tournament.

Los Angeles is always a must-see destination, but having one of the newest and biggest stadiums for the upcoming 2026 World Cup makes it all much better. How many games will be played in the West Coast’s premiere city?

Los Angeles will host eight games during the 2026 World Cup. This includes the United States opener. As a whole, the city will host five Group Stage matches, alongside two Round of 32 games, and a Quarterfinal matchup as well.

Group Stage Matches:



– June 12, 2026: USA vs Paraguay

– June 15, 2026: Iran vs New Zealand

– June 18, 2026: Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

– June 21, 2026: Belgium vs Iran



Knockout Matches:



– June 28, 2026: Round of 32 (Runner-up Group A vs. Runner-up Group B)

– July 2, 2026: Round of 32 (Winner Group E vs. Runner-up Group H)

– July 10, 2026: Quarterfinal (Winner Match 93 vs. Winner Match 94)

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SoFi Stadium will change its name for 2026 World Cup

Due to sponsorship issues, the SoFi Stadium will not be called like that. Instead, it will be called Los Angeles Stadium. This is because FIFA has very strict branding rules. FIFA fully prohibits corporate-sponsored stadium names.

Los Angeles Stadium is ready to host FIFA World Cup matches



🎥: @FinoYossen pic.twitter.com/YY15Mskkep — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 3, 2026

Hence, under the tournament rules, the host venues must adopt neutral, geographical names. Since SoFi is not sponsoring the 2026 World Cup, all corporate branding will have to be removed.

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Los Angeles Stadium capacity and features for 2026 World Cup

Located in Inglewood, California, the Los Angeles Stadium is a 3.1 million-square-foot venue. It can hold up to 70,240 spectators regularly, but can be expanded by up to 30,000 for mega events such as the 2026 World Cup. Hence, depending on administration, it can have a 100,000-people capacity.

Among its key features, it has an infinity screen, which is a massive, double-sided videoboard that can be seen from every seat in the stadium. The stadium also has an indoor-outdoor desing. It also has premium spaces, with over 260 luxury suites and 12 distinct premium club areas.