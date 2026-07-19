Which sporting events has Coldplay performed at? 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show and more

Coldplay has become a familiar presence at the world's biggest sporting events. From the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show to other iconic stages, here's a look at how the band built its connection with global sports.

Coldplay has long blurred the line between music and sports, turning some of the world’s biggest competitions into unforgettable live events. They have repeatedly been called upon to perform when global audiences are at their largest.

That legacy continues in 2026, as the British group takes part in the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, a landmark production curated by frontman Chris Martin alongside Global Citizen.

While the band is best known for its record-breaking tours and chart-topping albums, its connection to major sporting events stretches back more than a decade. They have delivered headline performances before millions of viewers.

Advertisement

When was Coldplay’s first performance at a major sporting event?

Coldplay’s first performance at a major sporting event came at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show. The British band headlined the NFL’s biggest annual event, becoming the first British group to lead a halftime show since The Who in 2010.

Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The performance featured many of the band’s biggest hits, including Viva La Vida, Paradise, Adventure of a Lifetime, Clocks and Fix You. They were joined by Beyonce and Bruno Mars, who reprised their own hits before all three artists closed the show together with Up&Up.

Advertisement

How many sporting events has Coldplay performed at?

Coldplay has officially performed at two major global sporting events. The band’s first appearance came at Super Bowl 50 in 2016, followed by its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, the first halftime performance ever staged during a World Cup final.

Although they have performed concerts at numerous stadiums that host sporting events, only these two appearances were official performances tied directly to globally recognized sports championships.

The two performances also reflect the band’s growing influence beyond music. At the Super Bowl, they headlined the NFL‘s signature entertainment event. At the 2026 World Cup Final, Chris Martin helped design the creative vision of a show.

Advertisement

Which was Coldplay’s biggest sports performance by audience?

Coldplay’s biggest confirmed sports performance by audience was the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show in 2016. The band’s performance alongside Beyonce and Bruno Mars drew 115.5 million viewers in the United States.

It was one of the most-watched halftime shows in Super Bowl history and the largest verified television audience of their career at a sporting event. The show took place on February 7, 2016 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

According to the NFL and Nielsen, the halftime show averaged 115.5 million U.S. viewers, surpassing the game’s average audience. That remains the benchmark for a confirmed Coldplay sports performance.