USA’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup game vs Turkiye

The USMNT looks to wrap up group-stage play at the 2026 World Cup on a high note with a statement victory over Turkiye.

A sensational start to the 2026 World Cup has the USMNT turning heads globally. After storming their way to the top of the Group D standings, USA look to close out the group stage with a perfect nine points against a Turkiye squad that has already been mathematically eliminated following a crushing loss to Paraguay.

The Stars and Stripes put the tournament on notice with a dominant 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay before blanking Australia 2-0. Those consecutive masterclasses catapulted the Americans to first place in the group with six points, putting them in prime position to cap off opening-round play with a flawless 3-0-0 record and a massive goal differential.

Meanwhile, Turkiye have been one of the tournament’s most glaring disappointments despite a roster boasting elite European talent like Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu. Sitting at the bottom of the group with zero points, the Turkish side will play strictly for pride as they look to finish their disappointing World Cup run with a statement performance.

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USA’s FIFA ranking

Riding the momentum of back-to-back group-stage victories, the United States has climbed three spots in the live FIFA World Rankings, jumping from 17th at the start of the tournament to 14th.

The Group D Finale. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BhCjIMiYG9 — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 25, 2026

The Americans picked up a massive 38.36 ranking points courtesy of their triumphs over Paraguay and Australia, pushing their total to 1,709.59. This surge places the current squad on the precipice of one of the highest rankings in USMNT history, rapidly approaching a return to the global top 10.

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Best position reached by USA in the FIFA ranking

The high-water mark for the USMNT in the official world rankings came exactly two decades ago. In the spring of 2006, a golden generation led by Landon Donovan peaked at a historic No. 4 in the world, cementing their status as the undisputed heavyweight of CONCACAF ahead of that year’s tournament in Germany.

The program’s most recent foray into elite territory came in 2021, when a trophy-laden summer pushed the Americans to 10th globally. With the knockout rounds looming, this current squad has every opportunity to keep scaling the ladder as the stakes intensify on home soil.