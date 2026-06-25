Who is the referee for Ecuador vs Germany and what uniforms are they wearing today at 2026 World Cup?

Ecuador and Germany meet in a decisive Group E clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where every detail matters—from the referee’s decisions to the colors on the pitch.

Germany enter their final Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a place in the knockout stage already secured, but Ecuador arrive in New Jersey facing a far different reality. After collecting just one point, La Tri need a positive result against Germany at New York New Jersey Stadium.

One of the most important figures on the field will be American referee Tori Penso, who has been appointed by FIFA to oversee the decisive clash at MetLife Stadium. She continues to earn major international assignments.

Beyond the tactical battle between Sebastian Beccacece and Julian Nagelsmann, fans are also eager to know how both teams will look when they step onto the field. FIFA’s uniform selections have also been confirmed for the matchup. A win, tie or loss will have huge implications for Ecuador.

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What uniforms are Ecuador and Germany wearing today?

Ecuador will wear their traditional yellow home kit, while Germany will take the field in its navy blue uniform for this Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA confirmed the uniform assignment ahead of kickoff at New York New Jersey Stadium.

For Ecuador, the choice is straightforward. La Tri will once again wear the yellow jersey that has become synonymous with the national team, accompanied by dark shorts and matching socks.

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Germany, meanwhile, swaps its traditional white look for the navy blue kit as Julian Nagelsmann’s side closes out the group stage after already securing qualification for the Round of 32.

Who is the referee team for Ecuador vs Germany today?

Tori Penso will be assisted by fellow Americans Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt, who will serve as assistant referees on the touchlines. New Zealand official Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh has been named the fourth official for the match.

The appointment comes as little surprise given Penso’s growing reputation on the global stage. She previously refereed the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and has become one of FIFA’s most trusted officials.

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With Ecuador fighting for survival and Germany looking to finish the group stage on a high note, her decision-making could play a significant role in one of the most important matches in Group E. So, the referee team includes:

Referee: Tori Penso (United States)

Assistant Referee 1: Brooke Mayo (United States)

Assistant Referee 2: Kathryn Nesbitt (United States)

Fourth Official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (New Zealand)

Who is the VAR team for Ecuador vs Germany today?

Joseph Dickerson of the United States will serve as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for Ecuador vs. Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with fellow American official Ming Fu assigned as Assistant VAR (AVAR).

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The VAR team will be responsible for reviewing key incidents throughout the Group E clash, including potential penalties, goals, direct red cards and cases of mistaken identity. He will communicate directly with the on-field referee.

He is one of the most experienced video officials in North American soccer and has regularly worked MLS and FIFA competitions in recent years. Alongside him, Ming Fu will assist in monitoring replays and supporting the review process.