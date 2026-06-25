In which city and stadium are Ecuador vs Germany playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Ecuador's 2026 World Cup campaign will be on the line today when they face Germany in the Group E finale. Check out here everything you need to know about the venue for this game.

Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup brings us a thrilling Group E finale, with Ecuador facing Germany in a must-win game for the South American side. The match will take place at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kickoff is set for 4:00 PM (ET), just like the other fixture in Group E between Curacao and Ivory Coast, who will be playing a few miles away in Philadelphia. With no forecast of rain and a temperature around 82°F (28°C), great conditions are expected for this soccer game.

The official capacity of the New York New Jersey Stadium for the 2026 World Cup has been listed at 80,663. The official portal shows the game as sold out, so a full-house is expected for Ecuador vs. Germany today.

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Ecuador need an upset over Germany

Ecuador face a challenging task after going winless in their first two group stage games. A late loss to Ivory Coast in their debut was followed by a goalless tie against Curacao, which put La Tri in a tough spot.

So much #FIFAWorldCup action 😮‍💨 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

With only one point in two games, Ecuador need to beat Germany as a draw probably won’t be enough to finish as one of the eight best third-place teams. A loss will eliminate Sebastian Beccacece’s men.

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Germany already thinking about Round of 32

Germany, on the other hand, are in a comfortable position, having already secured first place in Group E. The tiebreak rules determine that, even if they lose and Ivory Coast win today, Germany would still hold the upper hand thanks to their win over the African side on Matchday 2.

Group E standings ahead of Matchday 3