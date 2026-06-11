Who will be the referee of South Korea vs Czechia in their 2026 World Cup debut?

South Korea face Czechia in the 2026 World Cup for their opening match in Group A, and the question arises: Who is the referee in charge of officiating the match?

South Korea face Czechia in their debut match of the 2026 World Cup, kicking off their journey in the tournament this Thursday at Guadalajara Stadium. A significant turnout is expected to witness the encounter between the Asian and European sides, who share Group A with Mexico and South Africa, and the official referee crew has already been announced.

Egyptian official Amin Mohamed will be the referee for the match and will be in charge of directing the encounter. It is important to mention that this will be a crucial match, considering that Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0, causing the overall scenarios in the group to begin taking shape.

The full referee crew of South Korea vs Czechia

Referee : Amin Mohamed (Egypt)

: Amin Mohamed (Egypt) Assistant Referee 1 : Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt)

: Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt) Assistant Referee 2 : Ahmed Hossam Taha (Egypt)

: Ahmed Hossam Taha (Egypt) Fourth Official : Juan Calderon (Costa Rica)

: Juan Calderon (Costa Rica) VAR Referee : Juan Carlos Mora (Costa Rica)

: Juan Carlos Mora (Costa Rica) AVAR 1 : Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt)

: Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt) AVAR 2 : Joe Dickerson (United States)

: Joe Dickerson (United States) AVAR 3: Marco Di Bello (Italy)

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How South Korea arrive

South Korea begin their World Cup adventure with the clear objective of making a strong impression from the very first minute. Under the technical leadership of Myung-Bo Hong, the Asian side will attempt to replicate the solidity shown throughout their preparation ahead of the tournament.

Patrik Schick of Czechia

The South Korean squad arrive with plenty of match fitness after contesting a series of preparatory matches that yielded a balance of ups and downs on the international stage, securing important victories against El Salvador 1-0 and a blowout win against Trinidad and Tobago 5-0, although they suffered setbacks against high-caliber teams such as Austria and Ivory Coast.

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How Czechia arrive

Czechia, commanded by Miroslav Koubek, arrive in Mexico with their confidence through the roof after sealing their ticket to the World Cup through a grueling but celebrated European play-off round, where they eliminated both Denmark and the Republic of Ireland on penalties along the way.

In their most recent friendlies, the Czechs demonstrated their good current form by overcoming Kosovo 2-1 and Guatemala by a convincing 3-1 scoreline. Characterized by a physical style of play, rapid transitions, and notable effectiveness on set pieces, they will attempt to impose their conditions so that their return to the forefront of international competition begins with a smile against the Asian side.