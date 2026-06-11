What uniforms are South Korea and Czechia wearing today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

As South Korea and Czechia face off in their 2026 World Cup debut, it's time to review which uniforms will be used by each team.

The World Cup is an absolute top-tier event. Every detail matters, but also, it’s high-stakes matchups. South Korea and Czechia will face off in their tournament debut and the fact is both usually use red, so how will the jerseys work here?

Well, first of, you can watch the kits, both home and away, of all 48 World Cup teams here. Second, FIFA does a great job of trying to distribute the colorways in the less confusing way. Per FIFA, South Korea will be the ‘home side‘ while Czechia will be labeled as the ‘away side‘.

South Korea will play with a red shirt, black trunks and red-and-black socks. As for their goalkeeper, he will use a full yellow kit. Meanwhile, Czechia will use a full white uniform with some details in bronze, and their keeper will use a turquoise uniform with some pink flashes. The referee will go with a green jersey.

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The red jersey serves South Korea fine in the World Cup

Using the red jersey brings some good memories to South Korea. For instance, one of the best wins they have in their World Cup history was using the red jersey against defending-champions Germany in Russia 2018. South Korea surely will use that as a motivation factor for the game against Czechia. Inspiration is welcome in every which way.

South Korea vs Czechia uniform distributions

In fact, South Korea also used red for their first-ever World Cup victory in 2002 vs. Poland, where they were hosts. Other key victories using red were in 2006 vs. Togo which was their first-ever away victory in the World Cup, and in 2022 as they won 2-1 against Portugal which allowed them to advance to the knockout stage.

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White is a neutral color for Czechia in terms of World Cup results

Going back to their time as Czechoslovakia, Czechia has used the white jersey on six separate occasions. At those games, the team has a 2-2-2 record. Absolutely neutral. However, one of the defeats was in the 1934 World Cup Final as it lost 1-2 to Italy. In fact, Italy also won against them 2-0 in 2006 when the Czech Republic used white.

Among the good results, Czechia won 3-1 against Hungary in the now very distant 1962 World Cup Quarter Final, and then repeated the scoreboard against Yugoslavia in the Semis. Both those wins came using primarily white uniforms.