What’s the weather and temperature in Guadalajara today for South Korea vs Czechia at 2026 World Cup?

South Korea and Czechia take the stage for their first game of the 2026 World Cup, but what is the weather like at Guadalajara Stadium for this match?

Group A action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues after Mexico’s victory over South Africa with a highly anticipated clash between South Korea and Czechia. However, unpredictable weather conditions across Mexico have kept organizers on high alert, leaving fans wondering if the elements will impact this vital duel at Guadalajara Stadium.

Located in Zapopan, Jalisco, the iconic Guadalajara Stadium will serve as the backdrop for both South Korea and Czechia to launch their respective World Cup campaigns, with many options to watch it. With storm clouds hovering over the region, supporters have been anxious to see if the matchday weather will allow the game to run smoothly.

According to the latest local forecasts, scattered showers are expected to hit the area around 8:00 PM ET, just two hours before the scheduled 10:00 PM ET kickoff. Fortunately, the system is expected to clear quickly, leaving only cloudy skies and a minimal 5% chance of precipitation by the time the opening whistle blows.

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South Korea and Czechia meet on an elite surface

Fortunately for both South Korea and Czechia, even if heavy rain saturates the area prior to kickoff, Guadalajara Stadium is uniquely equipped to handle the moisture without any disruption to the game.

Son Heung Min of South Korea

The state-of-the-art venue opened its doors in 2010 and remains widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in North America. The playing surface underwent extensive renovations specifically to meet stringent FIFA tournament standards and guarantee an elite playing experience.

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The pitch features cutting-edge, next-generation hybrid technology with FIFA Quality Pro certification. It includes an advanced vacuum drainage and underground irrigation system, utilizing a summer turf variety engineered to withstand high temperatures.

South Korea and Czechia are already under pressure

Following Mexico’s opening victory over South Africa, many fans are wondering what would happen if Czechia win, tie, or lose vs South Korea in the Group A standings, as a draw would heavily complicate matters for both teams ahead of their final two group-stage fixtures.

As things stand, the winner of this clash will likely go toe-to-toe with Mexico for the top spot in the group, while the losing side will be left fighting for a round-of-sixteen ticket as one of the best third-placed teams. With the stakes already incredibly high, it is bound to be an intense, fiercely contested battle at Guadalajara Stadium.