Mexico vs South Africa LIVE: The Bafana Bafana want the equalizer in the 2026 World Cup opener! (1-0)

The first half is officially underway as Mexico and South Africa square off in the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup opening match. Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights right here with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

The first half is officially underway as the 2026 World Cup arrives in spectacular fashion, kicking off with a highly anticipated opening clash between Mexico and South Africa. The iconic Estadio Azteca serves as the roaring backdrop as both nations take the pitch to ignite this historic tournament across North America.

[Watch Mexico vs South Africa live in the USA on Fubo]

Both squads are locked in to launch their campaigns in Group A, a highly competitive quadrant that also features South Korea and Czechia. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch ahead of the opening whistle, all eyes are on Mexico and the potential scenarios for this game.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, goals, and the full spectacle of the opening ceremony with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.