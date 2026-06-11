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Mexico vs South Africa LIVE: The Bafana Bafana want the equalizer in the 2026 World Cup opener! (1-0)

The first half is officially underway as Mexico and South Africa square off in the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup opening match. Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights right here with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Julian Quiñones of Mexico reacts.
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesJulian Quiñones of Mexico reacts.

The first half is officially underway as the 2026 World Cup arrives in spectacular fashion, kicking off with a highly anticipated opening clash between Mexico and South Africa. The iconic Estadio Azteca serves as the roaring backdrop as both nations take the pitch to ignite this historic tournament across North America.

[Watch Mexico vs South Africa live in the USA on Fubo]

Both squads are locked in to launch their campaigns in Group A, a highly competitive quadrant that also features South Korea and Czechia. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch ahead of the opening whistle, all eyes are on Mexico and the potential scenarios for this game.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, goals, and the full spectacle of the opening ceremony with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

30' - South Africa try to find spaces (1-0)

By pressing Mexico, South Africa are trying to find spaces, but Mexico take advantage of the counterattacks, with the spaces in the defensive line.

27' - The match restart (1-0)

Both teams are on the field again.

24' - Hydration break (1-0)

Time to hydrate.

22' - South Africa take advantage of a mistake (1-0)

With a mistake from Mexican's goalkeeper, South Africa found a clear chance in a free kick to score. 

20' - QUINONES IS A MENACE FOR MEXICO (1-0)

The Mexican striker is creating all the dangerous situations for Mexico and South Africa can't control him.

17' - First yellow card for South Africa (1-0)

Teboho Mokoena sees the first yellow card of the World Cup.

15' - Ball possession (1-0)

Mexico 61%, South Africa 39%

12' - Mexico keep pressing and want to score the second goal (1-0)

Another corner kick was given to Mexico and Raul Jimenez tried to score, but Williams took the ball.

9' - QUINONES SCORES (1-0)

After a great steal in South Africa's area, Quinones took advantage of it and scored.

8' - South Africa can't leave their area easily (0-0)

Mexico are pressing with Quinones and Jimenez, in order to get the ball closer to Williams' area.

6' - South Africa want to score through counterattacks (0-0)

With Mexico pressing their exit in the defensive line, South Africa cross the ball to Mexico's area to create dangerous situations, this time didn't happen.

4' - MEXICO MISSED A CLEAR CHANCE (0-0)

Raul Jimenez shot on target in front of the goalkeeper of South Africa and he sent the ball to the corner kick. Nothing happened after that.

2' - Mexico start with everything they have (0-0)

The ball possession for Mexico it's the main thing happening in this game, as South Africa just wait on their area.

0' - 2026 WORLD CUP BEGINS! (0-0)

Referee Wilton Sampaio blows his whistle and the 2026 World Cup begins!

Both teams are on the field

Everything is ready to start, as both teams are on the field for the protocolary acts.

Andrea Bocelli and more artists sing

The Italian singer Andrea Bocelli is singing of the songs of the World Cup alongside more artists.

Opening ceremony prior to protocolary acts

With flags of the nations participating in the 2026 World Cup, FIFA shows the world what this tournament represents.

Mexico's best appearance in a World Cup

Mexico will seek for a greater participation in a World Cup, as they already recorded their best appearances in the tournament when they were host.

Estadio Azteca's transformation

Today, Estadio Azteca will pass to history by hosting their third World Cup opener game and this time, the stadium suffered multiple transformations for this moment.

Ochoa and Gimenez are also on the bench

Alongside Alvarez, Guillermo Ochoa and Santiago Gimenez are two of the main players for Mexico that will start from the bench.

Edson Alvarez's absences for Mexico in the starting XI

Despite being one of the best players in Mexico's roster, Javier Aguirre decided that Edson Alvarez starts from the bench for this opening game.

South Africa's current ranking

Compared to what the other teams in Group A are located in FIFA's World Ranking, South Africa are located in a lower position that their rivals.

Uniforms confirmed for Mexico and South Africa

Like it was expected to happen, both nations will play with their home uniforms, despite Mexico are at home.

Both teams are on the field

With just a couple of minutes left to play the World Cup opener, Mexico and South Africa are on the field warming up.

South Africa lineup

South Africa's starting XI: Ronwen Williams; Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams; Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners

Mexico lineup

Mexico's starting XI: Raul Angel; Cesar Montes, John Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez; Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado

Plenty of people have worked in this opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca

With multiple artists, performers and people in logistics, the Opening Ceremony has plenty of people working on it.

Opening ceremony starts!

The show is just on at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City!

This is how Estadio Azteca looks like from the outside

The fans woke up early to go to Estadio Azteca and watch the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa.

Mexico vs South Africa's potential scenarios

Mexico and South Africa will play the first game of the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Azteca, one of the most important scenarios in Mexico City. With this game, the question that emerges is: What happens if Mexico win, tie or lose vs South Africa today?

Referees confirmed

FIFA confirmed the referees for the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa, with a South American officiating for the first clash of the tournament.

Wilton Sampaio will be the main referee for this game.

Start time and how to watch

Mexico and South Africa will play the 2026 World Cup opener at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).

Watch the 2026 World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, Tubi.

Welcome to the 2026 World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa

After years of anticipation, the 2026 World Cup officially kicks off today, with co-hosts Mexico set to open the tournament against South Africa in a highly anticipated clash at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

You can follow our live, minute-by-minute coverage right here to ensure you don’t miss a single detail, critical play, or goal as the action unfolds.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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