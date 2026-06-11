Who’s performing the South African national anthem before 2026 World Cup opening game in Mexico?

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Mexico, the opening ceremony will honor nations from around the globe. But which artist has been chosen to perform South Africa's national anthem before the historic first match?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening game in Mexico promises to be much more than the start of the tournament. Before the action begins on the pitch, millions of viewers around the world will turn their attention to the opening ceremony.

FIFA has confirmed that South African Grammy Award winner Tyla will perform South Africa‘s national anthem as part of the pre-match festivities ahead of the tournament opener at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca).

The singer, who rose to international prominence with hits such as “Water“, has become one of the most recognizable faces of the country’s new generation of artists. Her selection reflects FIFA‘s effort to celebrate the global nature.

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Who is Tyla?

The 23-year-old artist blends pop, R&B and Afrobeats influences into what she has described as “popiano”, a sound inspired by South Africa’s popular amapiano genre. Her rise has been historic.

Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards in 2026 (Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In 2024, she won the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for “Water”, becoming the youngest African artist to receive the honor. The track also made her the highest-charting South African solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100 in decades.

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Since then, her profile has continued to grow. She has performed at major international events, appeared on some of the world’s biggest stages and collaborated with globally recognized artists.

Her self-titled debut album further established her as one of the leading voices of a new generation of African performers bringing their music to mainstream audiences.

Publications such as Billboard and Rolling Stone have highlighted her role in expanding the global reach of South African music and introducing amapiano-inspired sounds to millions of listeners.

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Why was she chosen?

FIFA chose Tyla because she represents both South Africa’s cultural identity and the global spirit the organization wants to showcase at the 2026 World Cup. FIFA emphasized that the performers selected for the opening ceremonies were intended to reflect the diversity, creativity and international reach.

She embodies many of those values. As one of the most successful African artists of her generation, she bridges local authenticity and worldwide appeal. Her music remains deeply connected to South African sounds while resonating with audiences across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia.

Her selection also acknowledges Africa’s importance within the soccer community. The continent has long been one of the sport’s most passionate regions, producing legendary players and devoted fan bases.

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Featuring Tyla during one of the World Cup’s opening moments allows FIFA to recognize that contribution while giving South Africa a prominent role in a ceremony watched by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.