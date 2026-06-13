Who’s the referee of Brazil vs Morocco in 2026 World Cup Matchday 1?

A 46-year-old veteran will referee Brazil’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup in what promises to be an intense, hard-fought battle against Morocco.

Brazil kicks off its 2026 World Cup campaign against Morocco, a team expected to bring a physical, fast-paced style to Matchday 1. A high-stakes matchup like this demands an experienced referee, and that is exactly what Slavko Vincic brings to the table.

The 46-year-old veteran is no stranger to major international tournaments, having already officiated two matches during the 2022 World Cup. Heading into the 2026 edition, he averages four yellow cards per game.

Fortunately for both Brazil and Morocco, Vincic has yet to issue a single red card in World Cup play. This is a strong indicator that he knows how to manage players and keep emotions in check during high-pressure moments.

Advertisement

Vincic is a referee who knows European soccer

Vincic has extensive experience in European soccer, which might actually play into Brazil’s hands if they need to use tactical fouls to slow down Morocco’s attack. European referees generally prefer to let the game flow rather than blowing the whistle for every minor contact.

According to data from statistical sites like WhoScored, ValueStats, and Fox Sports, Morocco averages 14.22 fouls per game. Expect them to pick up at least one yellow card from Vincic.

Advertisement

However, just because Vincic is a European referee doesn’t mean anything goes. Brazil typically plays a cleaner game, averaging between 11.4 and 12.7 fouls per match, but they could easily cross the line and risk a red card if they aren’t careful.