Why China isn’t playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The expanded field of 48 teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opened the doors for several countries to make their first-ever appearance on the global stage. However, many teams still failed to make the cut, including China.
China isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup because it failed to secure a berth via the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifiers. The Asian nation finished bottom of its group in the third round, ending its hopes for an automatic World Cup place or a ticket to the fourth round of the qualifiers.
A 1-0 loss to Indonesia in Jakarta on June 6, 2025, officially eliminated China from 2026 World Cup contention, forcing the nation to wait for at least another four years to return to the global scene.
Which AFC teams are playing at the 2026 World Cup?
With China missing out on a 2026 World Cup berth, nine teams made it to the tournament via the AFC qualifying process:
- Australia
- Iran
- Japan
- Jordan
- South Korea
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Uzbekistan
- Iraq
How many World Cups has China played?
China boasts only one appearance in FIFA World Cup history, having played in the 2002 edition hosted by South Korea/Japan. China finished bottom of Group C with losses against Brazil, Turkiye, and Costa Rica with no goals scored and nine goals conceded.
Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, currently serving as the Managing Editor of Bolavip. He began his journey with the website in February 2021, making a name for himself through comprehensive coverage of multiple sports, including NFL and soccer, with a specialty in original content and real-time reporting of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. In June 2024, Martin took on the role of Subeditor, where he excelled in overseeing the publication of stories, assisting staff writers, and ensuring content quality. His prior experience includes managing social media for CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and Spanish, as well as reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news, Martin has consistently been a valuable asset to the Bolavip team, especially during crucial sports seasons involving trades, playoffs, and finals. Now, as the Managing Editor since May 2025, Martin brings his extensive experience and keen editorial sense to lead Bolavip’s team, driving the website's growth and ensuring it remains a top source for sports news and analysis with interviews and exclusive content.