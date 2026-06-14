Why China isn’t playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a record 48 teams, but China is nowhere to be seen among this year's participants.

The expanded field of 48 teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opened the doors for several countries to make their first-ever appearance on the global stage. However, many teams still failed to make the cut, including China.

China isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup because it failed to secure a berth via the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifiers. The Asian nation finished bottom of its group in the third round, ending its hopes for an automatic World Cup place or a ticket to the fourth round of the qualifiers.

A 1-0 loss to Indonesia in Jakarta on June 6, 2025, officially eliminated China from 2026 World Cup contention, forcing the nation to wait for at least another four years to return to the global scene.

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Which AFC teams are playing at the 2026 World Cup?

With China missing out on a 2026 World Cup berth, nine teams made it to the tournament via the AFC qualifying process:

Australia

Iran

Japan

Jordan

South Korea

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan

Iraq

How many World Cups has China played?

China boasts only one appearance in FIFA World Cup history, having played in the 2002 edition hosted by South Korea/Japan. China finished bottom of Group C with losses against Brazil, Turkiye, and Costa Rica with no goals scored and nine goals conceded.