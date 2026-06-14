Why isn’t Takumi Minamino playing for Japan in 2026 World Cup?

Takumi Minamino was expected to be one of Japan's leaders at the 2026 World Cup.

Japan arrived at the 2026 World Cup with one notable absence: Takumi Minamino, one of the country’s most recognizable stars of the past decade. The veteran had been expected to play a key role for the Samurai Blue, but an untimely injury ruled him out of the tournament.

At 31 years old, Minamino remained an important figure for both club and country, combining experience at the highest levels of European football with more than a decade of international service for Japan. His absence leaves a significant gap in a squad hoping to make a deep run at the World Cup.

For many Japanese fans, the news was particularly difficult given Minamino’s status as one of the faces of the national team during the rise into one of Asia’s strongest football powers.

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Why is Takumi Minamino missing the 2026 World Cup for Japan?

Takumi Minamino is not playing at the 2026 World Cup because he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. The injury occurred during a French Cup match between AS Monaco and Auxerre in December, abruptly ending his season and eliminating any chance of participating in the tournament.

ACL injuries typically require several months of recovery, making it impossible for the Japanese star to regain fitness in time for the World Cup. His absence is considered one of the biggest setbacks for Japan heading into the competition.

What clubs did Takumi Minamino play for?

Takumi Minamino’s professional career began with Cerezo Osaka, where he quickly emerged as one of Japan’s brightest young talents. His performances earned him a move to Red Bull Salzburg, where he became one of the standout players in Austria and gained Champions League experience.

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Those displays eventually led to a transfer to Liverpool, where he won major trophies under Jürgen Klopp, including the Premier League and domestic cups. He also spent time on loan at Southampton before joining AS Monaco, continuing a career that established him as one of Japan’s most successful exports to European football.

How important has Minamino been for Japan?

Takumi Minamino has been one of Japan’s most influential players of the modern era. Over the years, he became a regular for the national team, appearing in multiple major tournaments and helping Japan maintain their status as one of Asia’s elite football nations.

Known for his movement, technical ability, and versatility across the front line, Minamino was expected to provide leadership and creativity at the 2026 World Cup. Instead, Japan must pursue their World Cup ambitions without one of the most accomplished players in the country’s recent history.