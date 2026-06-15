What’s Iran’s FIFA world ranking and how did they qualify for 2026 World Cup?

Iran arrive at the 2026 World Cup looking to be one of the revelations, and one can already begin thinking about their performance according to their FIFA ranking.

Iran want to be one of the revelations in the 2026 World Cup, as they are currently one of the most formidable teams in Asia. With a few players born abroad, Iran enter the tournament with a singular goal, which is finally breaking through to the knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history.

Iran arrived at the 2026 World Cup in 20th place on the FIFA ranking with 1,619.58 points. Trailing only 18th-ranked Japan as the second-highest-rated Asian nation on the FIFA board, Iran’s current standing is just a few slots shy of their all-time high water mark back in August 2005. At that time, the team peaked at No. 15 in the world.

Interestingly, Iran enter Group G as the second-highest-ranked team in the cluster. Powerhouse Belgium lead the pack at No. 9 with 1,742.23 points, followed by Iran, while Egypt loom at No. 29 on the FIFA ranking with 1,562.36 points. New Zealand bring up the rear at No. 85 with 1,275.58 points, making the All Whites the lowest-ranked nation in the entire tournament field.

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How Iran qualified for the 2026 World Cup

Iran secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup on March 25, 2025. They became the third national team to achieve it after Japan and New Zealand. This does not count the hosts, which are the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Iranian squad sealed their ticket after a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan, who took the lead on two occasions during the match.

Mehdi Taremi of Iran.

Iran certified their ticket to the World Cup tournament with two matchdays to spare. This was achieved thanks to goals from Mehdi Taremi. With a brace in the 55th and 83rd minutes, he tied the match for the hosts, which gave them the point they needed for mathematical qualification. Iran finished atop Group A in the third round of the AFC World Cup Qualifiers with 20 points.

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Iran’s history in FIFA World Cups

Even though their six previous participations record a negative mark for never having advanced past the group stage, Iran also had flashes of joy. The 1-1 draw against Scotland in Argentina 1978, their first World Cup, is one of those moments.

There was also the 2-1 win against the United States in 1998, which triggered celebrations of joy in the streets of Lyon due to its political significance. Another moment was the 1-1 draw against Portugal in 2018, which was close to being a late victory that would have given them passage to the round of 16. That match included a penalty saved by Alireza Beiranvand from Cristiano Ronaldo.