What happens if Iran win, tie or lose vs New Zealand today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Iran face New Zealand in the 2026 World Cup in Group G, where any result can change the course within the competition.

Iran face New Zealand at the Los Angeles Stadium, which is also known as SoFi Stadium. This match forms part of Group G of the 2026 World Cup, where Belgium and Egypt are also part of. A referee has already been designated for the game. Follow the liveblog with us between Iran vs New Zealand.

The Iranian squad recorded positive results in its last friendly matches. On May 29, Iran defeated Gambia 3-1. Following that, on June 4, they overcame Mali 2-0. These results strengthened the confidence of the team before the start of the tournament, leaving Iran with a great position in the FIFA rankings.

The Oceanic squad faces its return to the tournament with a base of experienced players and the leadership of figures like Tim Payne. In their last preparation matches, the All Whites fell 4-0 against Haiti. Subsequently, they lost 1-0 against England, facing highly demanding rivals in the final stretch before the World Cup while remaining the team with the worst FIFA ranking.

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What happens if Iran win vs New Zealand?

If Iran secure the victory against New Zealand in their debut, they will add their first 3 points. This result will immediately place them in a privileged position within their group after the 1-1 between Belgium and Egypt.

Tim Payne #2 of New Zealand.

This triumph would grant a huge injection of confidence to the Asian squad. It would take away the pressure of the debut, allowing them to face the second match with peace of mind. A subsequent positive result would almost seal their ticket to the knockout stage.

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What happens if Iran and New Zealand tie?

If a tie between Iran and New Zealand becomes a reality, both squads will earn only 1 point in the standings. This outcome will leave the outlook of the group completely open and dependent on what occurs in the other match of the zone.

For the Iranian combination, this scoreline would mean losing a valuable opportunity to lead against the rival that, on paper, shapes up as the most direct in their aspirations. It would oblige them to imperatively look for points in the following dates. Under the current rules of competition, an equality in the opener keeps both alive, but it notably reduces the margin of error.

What happens if Iran lose vs New Zealand?

A surprising defeat would place Iran at the bottom of the table with 0 points, immediately sounding the alarms on the bench and severely complicating their possibilities to advance in the World Cup tournament. Losing the opening match would leave the Persian squad with no room to maneuver, forcing them to look for mandatory triumphs in their next two commitments to try to take ownership of a direct spot or, failing that, advance agonizingly as one of the best third-place teams.