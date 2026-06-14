In which city and stadium is the Germany vs Curacao 2026 World Cup game? Attendance, weather and referee

Germany begin their World Cup journey in front of nearly 70,000 fans in Houston. Here's everything to know about the stadium, forecast, and the referee in charge of the Group E opener against Curacao.

Germany will make their 2026 World Cup debut against Curacao in Houston, Texas, one of the tournament’s key host cities in the United States. The Group E matchup marks the beginning of Germany’s quest for a fifth World Cup title, while Curacao look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in history.

The game is being played at Houston Stadium, one of the largest venues selected for the World Cup. With tens of thousands of fans expected in attendance, the atmosphere is expected to be electric as German supporters greatly outnumber Curacao’s traveling contingent.

Weather conditions could also become a talking point throughout the day, although the stadium’s retractable roof should help protect players and fans from potential rain in the area.

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2026 World Cup: Which city and stadium are hosting Germany vs Curacao?

Germany and Curacao are playing in Houston, Texas, at Houston Stadium. The venue is among the premier stadiums of the 2026 World Cup and will host multiple matches throughout the tournament. Its modern design and retractable roof make it well suited for the summer conditions often experienced in Texas.

What is the attendance capacity for Germany vs Curacao?

Houston Stadium has a capacity of 68,777 spectators. A near-capacity crowd is expected for Germany’s World Cup debut, with fans from around the world gathering to watch a legendary powerhouse playing in North America.

What is the weather forecast for Germany vs Curacao?

The forecast calls for temperatures of around 30°C (86°F) at kickoff. There is a 73 percent chance of rain and humidity levels are expected to reach 78 percent. Fortunately for players and supporters, Houston Stadium features a retractable roof, reducing the likelihood that weather conditions will significantly affect the match.

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Who is the referee for Germany vs Curacao?

The referee assigned to Germany’s opening World Cup match is Jalal Jayed of Morocco. Jayed is one of Africa’s top officials and has handled high-profile international matches in recent years.