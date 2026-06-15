Cape Verde hold Spain: How does Lamine Yamal’s World Cup debut compare to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lamine Yamal came off the bench but couldn't help Spain beat Cape Verde. Here, check out how his FIFA World Cup debut compares to those of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lamine Yamal‘s debut at a FIFA World Cup didn’t go exactly to plan, as Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha held Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta. It was different to how Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo started their World Cup history.

While Yamal’s World Cup debut at 18 shares similarities with Messi, who made his first World Cup appearance at the same age by coming off the bench as well, the Argentine star did help his country win. Ronaldo also won in his debut.

Yamal didn’t start for Spain against Cape Verde as he arrived in the World Cup recovering from injury, but his entry in the second half proved too late. Despite having 23 shots (eight on target) and 74% possession, Spain had to settle with a bittersweet draw in their 2026 World Cup debut.

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Messi’s World Cup debut

Messi entered the 2006 World Cup group stage game against Serbia and Montenegro on June 16 after 75 minutes, contributing one goal and an assist in Argentina’s 6-0 victory. Yamal couldn’t break the deadlock for Spain.

Ronaldo’s first World Cup game

Ronaldo, on the other hand, was 21 in his first World Cup game, starting for Portugal against Angola in the group stage of the 2006 tournament on June 11. CR7 couldn’t score, picked up a yellow card, and was subbed off after 60 minutes as Portugal won 1-0.

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Six tournaments with Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹✨#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/yl0rOWuOqK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2026

Messi, Ronaldo make World Cup history in 2026

Flash-forward to 2026, Messi and Ronaldo stand as two of the three players with most World Cup participations (six), sharing the record with veteran Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa, who was also called up six times.

Messi arrives in the 2026 edition with 13 goals in 26 World Cup games. While it took him a while, he ultimately led Argentina to the promised land with a sensational performance at Qatar 2022.

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Ronaldo, meanwhile, boasts eight goals in 22 World Cup matches as he heads into the 2026 tournament chasing an elusive title. In his first participation in 2006, Ronaldo helped Portugal finish fourth. That remains Cristiano and Portugal’s best World Cup result to date.