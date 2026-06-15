Players born abroad representing Iran at the 2026 World Cup

Iran’s 2026 World Cup roster consists mostly of homegrown players, but out of the 26-man squad, two were born overseas.

Iran haven’t missed a World Cup in 12 years, building a solid streak that continues into the 2026 edition. That explains why Iran arrived ranked at No. 20 by FIFA. This time around, they’re maintaining their presence at the big tournament with just two overseas-born players.

Saman Ghoddos is one of those two players born in Sweden, but he’s already a veteran with 68 caps for Iran. He’s a household name when it comes to the ‘Lions of Persia,’ who, compared to a team like New Zealand, rely on very few players born abroad.

The only other player in Iran’s World Cup squad born outside the country is Germany-born Dennis Eckert, who could be making his national team debut. He brings experience from several European leagues, having played in Spain, Germany, and currently Belgium.

Advertisement

Iran keeps it local

Another key takeaway regarding Iran’s World Cup roster is that most of the squad plays in the domestic soccer league. Seventeen players suit up for Iranian clubs like Esteghlal, Persepolis, Foolad, Sepahan, and Tractor.

While only nine players have international experience outside of Iran, five of them play in the UAE, one plays in Greece, one in Russia, and two in Belgium. Despite the small number of expats, their collective experience with the national team is more than enough.

Advertisement

Iran is a prime example of a country with enough homegrown talent in its domestic league to compete at the World Cup and other major international events. It’s fair to assume that if an opponent brings more international experience to the table, the Iranians might find it tougher to pull off a win.