Lamine Yamal optimistic despite Spain’s surprising tie vs Cape Verde in 2026 World Cup debut

Lamine Yamal was among the prominent Spanish stars to speak out, sending a clear message of resilience following Spain's deeply disappointing, stunner of a draw against Cape Verde in their 2026 World Cup opener.

Spain endured a frustrating start to their 2026 World Cup campaign, drawing against a gritty Cape Verde side in an opener where bookmakers and fans alike heavily favored Lamine Yamal’s squad. However, the Barcelona wunderkind remains confident that La Roja can bounce back in Group H despite dropping two crucial points against the Blue Sharks.

Taking to his social media accounts, Yamal struck an optimistic tone regarding the challenges ahead. “First match of the World Cup and we got a point. We know this is a long competition and the goal is still far off, but we’ll keep working and everything will turn out as we hope, no doubt about it,” Yamal posted.

In the wake of his message, soccer pundits have quickly pointed out historical precedents, noting that Spain are no stranger to slow starts, famously lifting the 2010 World Cup trophy despite losing their tournament opener.

Advertisement

Still, it was an undeniably muted World Cup debut for Yamal, who constantly faces lofty comparisons to icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the initial speed bump, the teenage sensation has plenty of time left to spark Spain’s quest for global glory this summer.

Yamal’s performance against Cape Verde

In a tactical curveball, head coach Luis de la Fuente left Yamal out of the starting lineup, deploying him only late in the second half as the medical staff manages his workload following a late-season injury rehabilitation stint with Barcelona.

Advertisement

These were Yamal’s stats in his brief cameo against Cape Verde:

Minutes Played: 20 (Subbed on in the 71st minute)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Total Shots: 0

Total Passes: 19

Accurate Passes: 18 (94.7% pass accuracy)

Corners Taken: 3

Fouls Committed: 1

Match Rating: 5.25

The next challenges for Yamal and Spain

As the Europeans await the outcome of the Group H matchup between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, their roadmap to securing a spot in the Round of 32 remains clear.

These are Spain’s remaining games in the Group Stage:

Matchday 2 (June 21, 2026): Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Atlanta Stadium)

Matchday 3 (June 27, 2026): Uruguay vs. Spain (Guadalajara Stadium)

Advertisement