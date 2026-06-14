Why is ‘CUW’ used for Curacao at the 2026 World Cup?

Curacao are making their first official World Cup appearance in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Curacao are making their first World Cup appearance, and, to many people’s surprise, their broadcast abbreviation is CUW. Why is this the case? CUW is the three-letter code (alpha-3 code) assigned for this country under the international standard.

This code is used universally in sports contexts—such as FIFA—as well as in postal services and civil aviation to uniquely identify the country on a global level. Curacao’s official two-letter abbreviation is CW. However, in international events involving many countries, a three-letter format is preferred to avoid duplicate codes and ambiguity.

The abbreviation takes the first letter and key consonants from its original name in English and Dutch to form a phonetic and visually logical short code.

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Curacao, the underdog

Despite its modest size, Curacao’s population of roughly 150,000 residents has not stopped the island from punching well above its weight on the global soccer stage, cementing its status as the smallest nation ever to compete in a World Cup tournament.

Juninho Bacuna #7 and Leandro Bacuna #10 of Curaçao warm up.

This historic achievement stems from a unique ecosystem that seamlessly blends homegrown talent with elite, dual-national Dutch players who trace their heritage back to the Caribbean nation.

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By maximizing this vibrant migration alongside local development, the tiny island proved that sheer numbers matter far less than passion, organization, and a shared sporting identity when chasing soccer history.