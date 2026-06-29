Netherlands’ FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Morocco

The Netherlands are gearing up for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Morocco, putting their elite pedigree to the test in a highly anticipated knockout-stage battle.

The Netherlands and Morocco are set for a heavyweight, win-or-go-home showdown with a coveted spot in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on the line. After cruising through the group stage unbeaten with two wins and a draw, the Oranje enter the knockout stage playing like legitimate title contenders.

The Dutch squad’s dominant opening round has already paid dividends on the global stage, catapulting it to No. 7 in the live FIFA world rankings. Capitalizing on a recent slide by Portugal, the Netherlands—alongside Brazil and Morocco—have surged into the elite tier of the tournament’s remaining field.

The primary catalyst for this run has been a lethal, rejuvenated attack. Striker Brian Brobbey has been a breakout star, leading the Dutch with three goals, while dynamic forward Cody Gakpo continues to serve as the chief architect and primary playmaker in the final third.

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With Morocco’s live FIFA ranking also receiving a massive, tournament-altering update ahead of kickoff, the stage is officially set for a true clash of titans. The updated metrics confirm that both the Netherlands and Morocco are entering this fixture in Mexico at the absolute peak of their powers on the global stage, giving fans a rare top-10 knockout matchup so early in the bracket.

Tracking the Netherlands’ FIFA Ranking history

The Oranje’s recent climb back to the No. 7 spot marks a return to form after a slight dip just before the tournament kicked off. Here is a look at how the Netherlands has fluctuated in the global rankings over the past two years:

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October 2024: 8th

Nov. – Dec. 2024: 7th

April 2025: 6th

July – Sept. 2025: 7th

October 2025: 6th

Nov. 2025 – April 2026: 7th

June 2026 (Pre-Tournament): 8th

Boasting an elite roster and the underlying metrics to match, the Netherlands are well-positioned to prove that their aspirations of hoisting the World Cup trophy are very real, as the potential scenarios are already established.