Why do players get a red card for covering their mouths during an argument at the 2026 World Cup?

Starting from the 2026 World Cup, a new rule applies to players who cover their mouths while arguing.

One of the new features introduced in the 2026 World Cup is the sanction imposed on players for covering their mouths after an argument, not only with the referee but also with an opponent. If this occurs, a red card is immediately shown.

According to FIFA’s announcement on its official website, the IFAB (International Football Association Board) unanimously approved two proposed amendments to the Laws of the Game to address discriminatory and inappropriate behavior.

What was the other proposal that will now come into effect? Players who decide to leave the field of play due to dissatisfaction with a refereeing decision will also be sanctioned with a straight red card.

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The most recent precedent of players covering their mouths

The standard visual of soccer players covering their mouths during on-field chats took a dramatic turn during a heated exchange between Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Junior in the latest edition of the UEFA Champions League. What began as a typical, tense confrontation quickly evolved into a broader debate when the Argentine player noticeably shielded its face to prevent lip-reading by broadcast cameras.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior.

This specific incident reignited discussions about the modern obsession with privacy on the pitch, highlighting how the hyper-scrutiny of modern media has forced athletes to adopt tactical secrecy just to exchange words during a match.

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How many games does a player receive as a suspension for covering its mouth?

Although the exact length of the suspension has not been specified, it would initially be just one match. The disciplinary committee would then review the incident, and if it considers a harsher sanction appropriate, the player involved could miss more than one match.