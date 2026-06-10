Why do soccer players walk onto the field with a child at the 2026 World Cup?

Behind one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup's most heartwarming traditions lies a story many fans don't know. Before the action begins, players and children share a walk that carries far more meaning than meets the eye.

The walkout ceremony has become a staple of the FIFA World Cup. The children accompanying the players are known as “player escorts” or “match mascots,” and their presence carries a deeper meaning than simple pregame pageantry.

The tradition gained worldwide prominence during the 2002 FIFA World Cup through FIFA‘s partnership with UNICEF and the “Say Yes for Children” campaign, which aimed to promote children’s rights and access to education and recreation.

While the scene has become so familiar that many barely notice it anymore, the reason behind it reflects one of soccer‘s enduring values: using the global stage to celebrate childhood dreams and encourage youth participation.

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Who are the children that walk onto the field with players?

The children who accompany players onto the field are known as player escorts. They are not relatives of the athletes or members of the competing teams, but young fans selected through FIFA-backed initiatives and community programs.

Messi, Emiliano Martínez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernández during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match (Source: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

The practice became a permanent fixture at major international tournaments during the early 2000s, particularly after FIFA partnered with UNICEF for the “Say Yes for Children” campaign at the 2002 World Cup.

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The initiative aimed to highlight children’s rights while reinforcing the idea that soccer has the power to inspire younger generations. Today, the experience is often described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Children walk hand in hand with some of the biggest stars in the sport, stand alongside them during the national anthems and become part of the opening moments of a World Cup match.

How are the 2026 World Cup player escorts selected?

Player escorts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are selected through FIFA partners, local organizations and community-based initiatives across the host countries. The soccer organization works with sponsors and nonprofit groups.

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In the United States, for example, local organizations have already announced programs tied to the tournament. The Dallas-based Puede Network revealed that 98 children from its initiatives would serve as player escorts during matches.

Other 2026 initiatives have focused on inclusion and social impact. Programs linked to Football for the World and StationSoccer have highlighted opportunities for children from underserved communities to take part in the experience.

While the exact criteria can vary depending on the host city and partner organization, the goal remains the same: creating unforgettable memories while making the tournament more accessible to young fans.

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Do players walk out with children in every 2026 World Cup match?

Children are expected to be part of every 2026 FIFA World Cup pre-match ceremony, continuing the long-standing tradition of player escorts. Each player in the starting lineup is typically paired with a child escort before kickoff.

The ritual has evolved over the decades, but its message has remained remarkably consistent. Beyond adding emotion, it symbolizes hope and the bond between the biggest names and the next generation of supporters.