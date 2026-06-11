Video: Raul Jimenez in tears after scoring Mexico’s second goal vs South Africa in 2026 World Cup opener

Raul Jimenez couldn't fight back tears as he extended Mexico's lead over South Africa in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup.

Raul Jimenez translated Mexico’s dominance into the scoreboard as he doubled El Tri‘s lead over South Africa in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup. After connecting on a pinpoint header, Jimenez broke down in tears.

The iconic Mexican striker had been getting good looks all game long, largely thanks to a great overall performance from El Tri, although South Africa‘s struggles and shaky defense played a role as well. However, Jimenez had his personal celebration denied time and time again by terrific saves from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Finally, in the 67th minute of the 2026 World Cup opener, Jimenez broke through. He capped off a terrific team move to beat Williams with a precise, low-driven header. Although Jimenez is wearing a headband at the 2026 World Cup, it didn’t affect the direction on his shot. Estadio Azteca, filled to capacity, erupted as Mexico doubled their lead and all but put the game to rest.

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Why was Jimenez emotional after goal in World Cup?

As noted by Fabrizio Romano on X, Jimenez celebrated by pointing his fingers to the sky, dedicating the goal to his late father. The striker’s father, Raul Jimenez Vega, passed away in March due to health complications.

LOOK WHAT IT MEANS TO RAUL JIMÉNEZ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9NPJZdBjjw — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 11, 2026

In addition to the personal loss, Jimenez’s emotion could also be related to the many injuries and setbacks he has endured throughout his career, as well as the personal journey that led to this moment.

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Jimenez finally scores in World Cup

Although he didn’t play many minutes across his World Cup appearances, Jimenez has indeed been to four World Cups during his international career with Mexico. However, he had yet to score a goal in soccer’s biggest tournament.

He couldn’t have asked for a better way to finally snap the drought: at home, in his country’s most iconic venue, and in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup, a tournament that everybody in Mexico has high hopes for.

Jimenez has been through a lot in his career. Only he knows all the emotions that went through his mind and body as the ball got past Williams and rippled the net. Considering it all, it makes perfect sense that he burst into tears in front of more than 80,000 fans at Mexico City Stadium and 134 million fellow countrymen watching across the Land of the Sun.