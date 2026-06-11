Is South Africa out of 2026 World Cup after 2-0 loss to Mexico in opening match?

Nothing went to plan for South Africa in their 2026 FIFA World Cup debut against Mexico, but it is far from over for the Bafana Bafana.

South Africa‘s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign is off to a rough start, with Mexico handing them a 2-0 defeat in the opening match. However, Bafana Bafana isn’t eliminated from the tournament yet.

The team coached by Hugo Broos still has two games left in the group stage to try and redeem itself from this tough debut. On June 18, South Africa will face Czechia in Atlanta.

The group stage finale will be on June 24, when they take on South Korea in Guadalupe. Since even the eight best third-placed teams advance from the group stage, South Africa can still make their way to the World Cup round of 16.

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South Africa down two players after 2026 World Cup debut

Even though they are still in contention for a knockout stage spot, South Africa will have to face Matchday 2 without two players who started against Mexico.

It ends in defeat at Estadio Azteca, not the start we wanted. On to the next one#BafanaPride#FIFA pic.twitter.com/wHy4Eemvpj — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 11, 2026

Because a red card at a World Cup means at least a one-game suspension, both Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane will miss the Czechia fixture after being sent off against Mexico.

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They weren’t the only ones to see the red card in the opener though, as Cesar Montes left Mexico down to 10 men for a total of three red cards in the 2026 World Cup opening match.

Group A standings after Mexico’s win

With this result, Mexico are leading the Group A standings with three points while South Africa will have to wait for the result between South Korea and Czechia to see where in which spot they finish Matchday 1.