South Korea vs Czech Republic: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 11, 2026

South Korea will take on Czech Republic at the Guadalajara Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Son's South Korea faces the Czech Republic, who are returning to the World Cup. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match South Korea vs Czech Republic Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch South Korea vs Czech Republic in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional television coverage.

Streaming is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV and Peacock Premium. With plenty at stake, this is a match soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch South Korea vs Czech Republic for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with each service offering a five-day free trial for eligible new subscribers.

Both platforms carry the channel broadcasting the game nationwide, giving viewers access to every crucial play, memorable highlight, and decisive moment as it happens.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

South Korea and the Czech Republic will close out the opening day of the FIFA World Cup in what shapes up as one of the most intriguing matchups of the tournament’s first round. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for South Korea and Czechia.

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Led by star forward Son Heung-min, South Korea enters with ambitions of making a deep run and matching the historic success of its 2002 squad that reached the semifinals.

Standing in their way is a Czech Republic side eager to make an immediate statement after battling through a difficult playoff path, including a decisive victory over Denmark to secure its return to the world’s biggest stage.

Patrik Schick of Czechia – Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

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South Korea vs Czech Republic: Predicted Lineups

South Korea (3-4-3): Seung-Gyu Kim; Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Tae-Hyeon Kim; Young-Woo Seol, In-Beom Hwang, Seung-Ho Paik, Tae-Seok Lee; Kang-In Lee, Heung-Min Son, Jae-Sung Lee.

Czech Republic (3-4-2-1): Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Darida, Zeleny; Provod, Sulc; Schick.

What time is the South Korea vs Czech Republic match?

The match kicks off today, June 11, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM