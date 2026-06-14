Why does Japan wear blue at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Japan’s primary kit at the 2026 World Cup is blue, despite the red and white colors featured on the country’s national flag.

Japan’s primary kit at the 2026 World Cup is blue, a notable choice considering that the country’s flag features only red and white. The most widely accepted theory traces the origin of the blue kit back to the 1930s, when Japan was represented by students from the Imperial University of Tokyo at the Far Eastern Games, wearing blue uniforms. Following their success, the color was retained and eventually became part of the national team’s identity.

Following this success, the belief that these colors brought good luck persisted, and as a result, blue was eventually established as the team’s primary kit color. Due to these distinctive colors, the Japan national team ultimately earned the nickname “the Samurai Blue.”

At the 2026 World Cup, the Asian side is no exception in this regard. However, its away kit is white, featuring subtle multicolored accents. Japan, whose FIFA ranking places them as a dark horse in the tournament, aim to honor their predecessors and achieve lasting glory at the World Cup.

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Japan and their representation through the samurai identity

For Japan, the samurai represent the ultimate historical symbol of honor, discipline, and unwavering loyalty—a warrior class whose enduring ethical code, Bushido, still shapes the nation’s cultural identity and modern work ethic.

Japan players pose for a team photograph.

This deep-rooted legacy is precisely why the national football team is nicknamed the “Samurai Blue”, reflecting their fierce and also collective fighting spirit on the pitch.

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Japan aim for their best performance

To surpass their historical peak, Japan continuously refines their signature blend of disciplined teamwork and lightning-fast counterattacks.

Having consistently reached the Round of 16 in 2002, 2010, 2018, and 2022, the Samurai Blue are focused on finally breaking through to their first-ever quarterfinal appearance, building on steady domestic development and years of international experience to establish themselves as a true global contender.