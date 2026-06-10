Guillermo Ochoa’s profile: Age, height, social media, career and all about the Mexico national team goalkeeper

Iconic goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa returns for a historic sixth World Cup cycle with Mexico. At 40 years old, the legendary shot-stopper remains the spiritual heart of El Tri, so here is everything you need to know about him.

Guillermo Ochoa is a name that automatically commands respect whenever the FIFA World Cup comes around. The legendary Mexican goalkeeper has built a unique reputation as a tournament specialist, consistently transforming into an absolute wall on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

He spent over two decades proving that reflexes and positioning can defy the natural aging process of an athlete. Affectionately known as ‘Memo,’ his iconic curly hair and physics-defying saves against elite global superstars have earned him a cult-hero status that transcends North American soccer.

His presence in the national setup represents the ultimate bridge between eras. Whether starting between the posts or guiding youngsters from the bench, Ochoa remains the spiritual anchor of a Mexican squad facing immense pressure as tournament co-hosts.

Advertisement

How old is Guillermo Ochoa?

Guillermo Ochoa is 40 years old. He was born on July 13, 1985, in Guadalajara, Mexico. At an age when most goalkeepers have long since retired to the commentary booth, ‘Memo’ continues to defy Father Time, relying on his elite anticipation and decades of high-level experience.

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico

How tall is Guillermo Ochoa?

Guillermo Ochoa stands 6-foot-1 (1.85 meters) tall. While he does not possess the towering height of some modern European shot-stoppers, he more than makes up for it with his explosive lateral movement, incredible wingspan, and legendary cat-like reflexes on his goal line.

Advertisement

What are Guillermo Ochoa’s social media accounts?

Guillermo Ochoa is one of the most popular and marketable Mexican athletes on the planet, maintaining a massive digital footprint. Fans can follow his journey, commercial projects, and behind-the-scenes life through his verified social media channels:

Instagram: @yosoy8a

X (formerly Twitter): @yosoy8a

Facebook: Guillermo Ochoa Official

Is Guillermo Ochoa single?

No, Guillermo Ochoa is not single. He has been married to Mexican model and designer Karla Mora since July 2017, after dating for several years. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Ibiza, Spain, and they have three children together: Lucciana, Guillermo, and Karla.

Advertisement

When did Guillermo Ochoa start his career?

Guillermo Ochoa started his professional career in 2004 with his boyhood club, Club America. He was handed his first-team debut as an 18-year-old prodigy by legendary Dutch manager Leo Beenhakker, quickly displacing veteran keepers to become the undisputed starter for the biggest club in Mexico.

Which teams has Guillermo Ochoa played for?

Ochoa has enjoyed a globetrotting club career across Europe and North America, playing for Club America (Mexico), Ajaccio (France), Malaga (Spain), Granada (Spain), Standard Liege (Belgium), and Salernitana (Italy), AVS Futebol SAD (Portugal), and most recently Cypriot club AEL Limassol.

Will Guillermo Ochoa be at the 2026 World Cup?

Yes, Guillermo Ochoa remains an essential part of the Mexican national team story heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His inclusion allows him to participate in a historic sixth World Cup cycle, providing invaluable leadership and tournament know-how as El Tri looks to maximize their home-field advantage.