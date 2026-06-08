Why is Nigeria not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Nigeria were too used to being in the biggest stage, but why are they not in the 2026 World Cup?

Nigeria have established their name like one of the best African nations in recent memory, but they aren’t playing in the 2026 World Cup. Hence, there has to be a reason why they are absent, but a bigger crisis might be hidden.

The fact is Nigeria finished second in their qualification group and subsequently lost a penalty shootout to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the African play-off final. Hence, their shot at going to the 2026 World Cup vanished in devastating fashion.

The whole qualifying process was messy. Nigeria won just four of their 10 matches, one behind group winners South Africa. Then, the DR Congo penalty shootout happened, ending quite a streak of good international results for Nigeria.

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How many times has Nigeria played in the World Cup?

Nigeria has played the FIFA World Cup tournament six times. Its tournament debut was in 1994 in the United States. The Eagles have qualified for six of the nine tournaments between 1994 and now, including 2026. They missed the 2006 edition, but then they missed Qatar 2022.

Nigeria at the World Cup:



▪️Most goals scored by an African nation

▪️Most appearances by a West African nation

▪️Most wins by a West African nation



Hard to believe they won't be part of the biggest World Cup ever 💔 pic.twitter.com/P5QDuN9Aya — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) June 8, 2026

This means Nigeria have now missed two World Cups in a row, which might be a sign of the soccer crisis they’re going through. They went from perennial mainstay to common absentee.

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Which African countries are playing in the 2026 World Cup?

Ten African countries will play in the 2026 World Cup. It’s the first time in history that this will happen. The record number is because of the World Cup expansion from 32 to 48 national teams.