Why is Ronald Araujo not playing today for Uruguay vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Uruguay face a high-stakes clash against Spain with everything on the line, needing a positive result to secure a spot in the knockout rounds, but La Celeste must do it without star defender Ronald Araujo.

Ronald Araujo is the anchor of Uruguay‘s backline, but Los Charruas will be forced to face Spain without their defensive talisman. With a spot in the knockout rounds on the line, manager Marcelo Bielsa must rely on his roster depth to fill a massive void in a must-win match. What happens between Uruguay and Spain today will impact the Group H standings.

Araujo will miss the clash due to a persistent calf injury that has sidelined him for the entire group stage. While the medical staff worked overtime to try and clear him for the finale, Bielsa confirmed the star center-back simply won’t be ready in time for kickoff between Uruguay and Spain at Guadalajara Stadium.

Uruguay have looked vulnerable so far in this 2026 World Cup. After scratching out two draws in their opening matches, Los Charruas find themselves in a precarious position. Facing a multitude of elimination scenarios, they need a signature performance against a tournament favorite to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

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Spain haven’t quite locked up their place in the Round of 32 either, though a victory would secure it. With both powerhouses playing for survival and Araujo watching from the sidelines, Group H is braced for a chaotic, high-stakes finish.

Ronald Araujo of Uruguay.

Who has been replacing Araujo for Uruguay?

With Araujo sidelined, Bielsa has tapped Club America defender Sebastian Caceres, who has been playing with a mask, to fill the vacancy in central defense. Caceres has started both group-stage matches for Uruguay so far.

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While Caceres has fought hard, Uruguay have clearly missed Araujo’s elite anchoring and veteran presence. Los Charruas have uncharacteristically leaked three goals, including a shocking pair against a heavy underdog Cape Verde side.

Reported lineup for Uruguay against Spain

To make matters worse for this crucial matchup, Uruguay will also be without playmaker Giorgian De Arrascaeta due to injury. Here is the projected starting XI for Uruguay against Spain:

Goalkeeper: Fernando Muslera

Defenders: Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Juan Manuel Sanabria

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio, Maximiliano Araujo, Federico Vinas