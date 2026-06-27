What happens if Croatia win, tie or lose vs Ghana today at the 2026 World Cup?

Croatia face Ghana in a decisive 2026 World Cup Group L match. Here's what a win, draw or loss means for their Round of 32 hopes.

Croatia‘s hopes of reaching the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup come down to their final Group L match against Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium, in Pennsylvania. Zlatko Dalić’s side enters Matchday 3 with three points, trailing both England and Ghana by one point, meaning every possible result carries major qualification implications.

Croatia and Ghana will take the field knowing the simultaneous Group L match between England and Panama could also reshape the standings. Under FIFA’s expanded 48-team format, the top two teams from each group qualify automatically, while the eight best third-placed teams also advance to the knockout stage.

After defeating Panama and falling to England in their first two matches, Croatia still control much of their own destiny. However, a draw or defeat would leave the 2018 World Cup finalists relying on other results and, potentially, the ranking of the tournament’s best third-place teams.

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What happens if Croatia win vs Ghana?

A victory would move Croatia to six points and guarantee qualification for the Round of 32 with a top-two finish in Group L. For Ghana, the defeat would mean dropping to third place with four points, yet still qualifying for the Round of 32 as one of the best third‑placed teams.

Dominik Livakovic #1, Luka Modric #10, Josip Sutalo #6 and Josko Gvardiol #4 of Croatia. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

What happens if Croatia tie vs Ghana?

A draw would leave Croatia on four points and likely in third place, a total that would be enough to advance as one of the best third‑placed teams under the expanded World Cup format.

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For Ghana, the draw would secure second place in Group L with five points and send them directly to the Round of 32 without relying on any other group’s results

What happens if Croatia lose vs Ghana?

If Croatia lose to Ghana, their situation becomes critical. They would finish the group stage with only three points and sit on the brink of elimination, needing help from other results to have any chance of advancing as a best third‑placed team.

For Ghana, a win would take them to seven points and put them in contention for first place in Group L. They would top the group if England draw or lose to Panama, while an England win would push the battle for first to goal difference.

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2026 World Cup Group L standings

Pos. Team Pts GP/GD (GF) 1.England 4 2/+2 (4) 2.Ghana 4 2/−1 (1) 3.Croatia 3 2/−1 (3) 4.Panama 0 2/−2 (2)