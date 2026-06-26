What happens if Spain win, tie or lose vs Uruguay today at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain and Uruguay have left completely different impressions so far at the 2026 World Cup. Still, somehow, some way, they will meet in a game that will determine who finishes atop Group H. However, what happens in Cape Verde’s game against Saudi Arabia will be just as relevant. Fans should get ready for some intense split-screen moments.

Spain enter the showdown at Guadalajara Stadium with four points from two outings and a +4 goal difference. For the time being, they are in first place in Group H, but it could all change if they lose to Uruguay. If there’s one mistake La Furia Roja can’t make, it’s taking a national team that lives by the motto of “La Garra Charrua” for granted, even if Ronald Araujo isn’t playing for Uruguay today.

As for Uruguay, they are well aware that their work is cut out for them. La Celeste have two points and a neutral goal difference thanks to their consecutive stalemates. The mission—though only on paper and when put into words—is simple: they must defeat Spain, who have yet to concede a goal at the 2026 World Cup. A draw will leave Uruguayans making math calculations all night long, perhaps in vain, while a loss will knock them out of the World Cup instantly.

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So far at the 2026 World Cup, South American teams have been perfect against European sides. Either Uruguay keep the good times rolling for South America, or their journey comes to an abrupt end in the World Cup group stage once again.

Federico Valverde of Uruguay.

What happens if Spain win vs. Uruguay?

Spain will finish with seven points and clinch first place in Group H with a win over Uruguay. Not only that, but they would also lock in Group H’s winner slot in the round of 32. Spain would avoid facing Argentina (Group J’s winner) and instead take on that group’s runner-up, which will be either Algeria or Austria.

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As for Uruguay, a loss would eliminate them from the 2026 World Cup. Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will play simultaneously, and no result would keep Uruguay alive if they lose.

Uruguay could still finish in third place, but with two points, they would have no chance of ranking among the eight best third-place teams. Those tickets are flying off the shelves, and a loss to Spain wouldn’t be enough for Uruguay to secure one of them.

What happens if Spain and Uruguay tie?

If Spain and Uruguay can’t be separated on the scoreboard and the game ends in a draw, each side will walk away with one point. However, that point would have completely different implications for each team. Spain would finish first in Group H with five points, unless Cape Verde defeat Saudi Arabia by more than four goals.

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Cape Verde could also overtake Spain by scoring more goals overall. If the two sides remain level, the 2026 World Cup tiebreaking rules may determine the group winner based on conduct points or FIFA ranking. If it comes down to the latter, Spain have nothing to worry about, as they are No. 3 in the world.

From Uruguay’s perspective, a draw may be a blessing or a burden. If Spain and Uruguay tie, the latter will only finish second (with three points) if Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia draw as well. Not only that, but because Cape Verde and Uruguay are tied on points and goal difference, it may come down to whichever team scores more goals. Perhaps Uruguay’s 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia will hand them qualification over Cape Verde, who held on for a historic 0-0 draw against Spain. Only time will tell, however.

If Uruguay and Spain tie, but either Cape Verde or Saudi Arabia win, then Uruguay will finish third with three points. As things stand, that may not be enough for La Celeste to advance as one of the best third-place teams. However, that will only be determined once every group-stage game has concluded.

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What happens if Spain lose vs. Uruguay?

If Uruguay complete the miracle and defeat Spain in Mexico, then every initial projection must be tossed out the window. Marcelo Bielsa’s side would finish first in Group H with five points, barring a Cape Verde win over Saudi Arabia by a bigger margin than Uruguay’s victory over Spain.

If both La Celeste and the Blue Sharks win, whoever wins by the bigger margin will finish as group winners. If they win by the same margin (i.e. finish with the same goal difference), then the tiebreaking rules will come into effect.

Not only that, but against all odds, Spain would drop all the way to third place. Spain’s four points would most likely send them through to the round of 32, but their original plans would shift entirely. If Spain lose but Saudi Arabia win or tie against Cape Verde, Uruguay would win the group while La Furia Roja advance as runner-up and meet with Argentina in the elimination round.

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2026 World Cup Group H standings