How can Cristiano Ronaldo play against Lionel Messi in 2026 World Cup after Portugal vs Colombia today?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi is still possible at the 2026 World Cup. However, Colombia will be a key factor standing in the way between Portugal and Argentina.

The dream matchup between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is still alive at the 2026 World Cup, but Portugal’s result against Colombia could determine when, or even if, it happens.

Portugal enter their final Group K match needing a victory to secure first place in the standings. Meanwhile, Argentina have already locked up the top spot in Group J after victories over Algeria and Austria, with Messi enjoying a spectacular tournament that has already produced five goals.

For millions of soccer fans around the world, an epic meeting between Messi and Ronaldo would be one of the greatest matches in the history of the sport. The path to that showdown, however, depends heavily on Portugal’s performance against Colombia.

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How can Portugal face Argentina?

If Portugal defeat Colombia and finish first in Group K, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side could meet Argentina in the quarterfinals. That blockbuster showdown would take place on Saturday, July 11, in Kansas City if both teams successfully advance through the Round of 32 and the Round of 16. It would be the earliest possible meeting between the two stars at the 2026 World Cup.

What happens if Portugal lose first-place today vs Colombia?

Everything changes. If Portugal draw or lose against Colombia, they would finish second in Group K and move to the opposite side of the knockout bracket. Under that scenario, Portugal would face the runner-up from Group L in the Round of 32 before a potential Round of 16 clash against Spain. Most importantly, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal would no longer be able to meet Messi and Argentina until the World Cup final.

Why is the Colombia match so important for CR7 and Portugal today?

The result against Colombia could shape the entire knockout bracket. Winning the group opens a path that could produce a historic quarterfinal between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

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Failing to finish first pushes Portugal onto a completely different route, delaying any possible meeting with Argentina until the final. That makes today’s match one of the most significant games of the group stage, not only for Portugal’s title hopes but also for soccer fans hoping to see one final World Cup showdown between two of the greatest players in history.