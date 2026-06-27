What happens if Portugal win, tie or lose vs Colombia today at the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal and Colombia go head to head in a matchup that will decide Group K and completely change the 2026 World Cup elimination-round bracket.



Closing out Group K at the 2026 World Cup, Portugal take on Colombia in a high-stakes showdown. Cristiano Ronaldo and company can’t afford a misstep, even though their ticket to the round of 32 is already virtually punched.

Portugal arrive at their game against Colombia in Miami Stadium with four points through their first two games of the 2026 World Cup. One point is enough for the Lusos to advance to the knockout stage, and they may even qualify with a loss. Still, all Portugal are after is a win, which would skyrocket them up the group standings.

As for Colombia, the Cafeteros are currently in first place in Group K with six points. Contrary to Portugal, Colombia are officially through to the knockout stage, but this upcoming game is still a must-win—or at least a must-not-lose.

Advertisement

What happens if Portugal win vs. Colombia?

A win would change everything for Portugal. They would win Group K with seven points, thanks to two wins and a draw. A win over Colombia is the only result that would see Portugal win the group, setting up a potential match between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at a later stage in the World Cup.

James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia during the 2026 World Cup.

If Portugal finish as Group K winners, they will face a third-place team from Group D/E/I/J/L. With any other outcome, they would likely still advance in the 2026 World Cup, but as runners-up or even as one of the best third-place teams.

Advertisement

As for Colombia, they would keep their six points but drop to second place with a loss to Portugal. Regardless of what happens between DR Congo and Uzbekistan, Colombia are guaranteed to finish either first or second. The same can’t be said about Portugal.

What happens if Portugal and Colombia tie today?

If the showdown in Miami Stadium ends in a stalemate, then Portugal and Colombia will split a point each and Group K standings will remain virtually unchanged. Colombia (seven points) would win the group, whereas Portugal (five) come out as group runner-ups and face the second-place team from Group L in the round of 32.

What happens if Portugal lose to Colombia today?

In the event that Colombia pull off a statement win over Portugal, then Ronaldo and company may face some anxious minutes. Portugal would finish second with four points, as long as DR Congo don’t beat Uzbekistan.

Advertisement

And if the Leopards come away with all three points, Portugal would need to hold on to their tiebreaker advantage in goal difference to remain in second place. If they are tied on that criterion, the rest of the 2026 World Cup tiebreaking rules will come into effect: overall goals scored, conduct points (FIFA Fair Play points), and FIFA ranking.

Considering Portugal are currently at +5 in goal difference, while DR Congo are at -1, it would take a disaster for the Lusos to be caught by the Leopards on that front. Still, even if Portugal end up third in Group K, their four-point total might be enough to rank among the eight best third-place teams at the 2026 World Cup. They’d have to be thrashed by Colombia to be eliminated from the tournament.

Group K table entering final matchday

Pos. / Team PTS GP/GD (GF) 1. Colombia 6 2/+3 (4) 2. Portugal 4 2/+5 (6) 3. DR Congo 1 2/-1 (1) 4. Uzbekistan 0 2/-7 (1)